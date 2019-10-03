Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Days Gone
45
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17888
visites since opening : 23782881
link49 > blog
all
Days Gone Ps4 : Sony met en avant les preview élogieuses
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Days Gone :



Sony a diffusé cette vidéo mettant en avant les preview positives publiées récemment :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 avril prochain...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-preview-thread.103674/page-28
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:37 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    vaca47 posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:39 PM
    Il commence a me donner envie ! ^^"
    link49 posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:42 PM
    J'espère que la Figurine du Collector sera elle aussi réussie...
    kinectical posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:44 PM
    Sony mets en avant les previews élogieuse ces écrit comme si ils y en avais las beaucoups alors que il ya quasiment que des bonne preview sur le net
    lexomyl posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:52 PM
    kinectical Comme tu piques les yeux toi, fais quelque chose, tu viens d'arriver en France hier, comment ça s'organise ?
    youtube06 posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:55 PM
    link49 Tu as chopé le collector ?
    sora78 posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:06 PM
    A voir, le jeu peu manquer d'originalité mais être très accrocheur au final.

    Il n'a pas l'air d'être facile au final.
    zabuza posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:18 PM
    Ils auraient du faire le collector avec une casquette
    minbox posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:27 PM
    victornewman posted the 03/10/2019 at 09:28 PM
    zabuza non un slip .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre