Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
link49
> blog
Days Gone Ps4 : Sony met en avant les preview élogieuses
Ps4
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Days Gone :
Sony a diffusé cette vidéo mettant en avant les preview positives publiées récemment :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 avril prochain...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/days-gone-preview-thread.103674/page-28
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/10/2019 at 08:37 PM by link49
link49
comments (
9
)
vaca47
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:39 PM
Il commence a me donner envie ! ^^"
link49
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:42 PM
J'espère que la Figurine du Collector sera elle aussi réussie...
kinectical
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:44 PM
Sony mets en avant les previews élogieuse ces écrit comme si ils y en avais las beaucoups alors que il ya quasiment que des bonne preview sur le net
lexomyl
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:52 PM
kinectical
Comme tu piques les yeux toi, fais quelque chose, tu viens d'arriver en France hier, comment ça s'organise ?
youtube06
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 08:55 PM
link49
Tu as chopé le collector ?
sora78
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:06 PM
A voir, le jeu
peu
manquer d'originalité mais être très accrocheur au final.
Il n'a pas l'air d'être facile au final.
zabuza
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:18 PM
Ils auraient du faire le collector avec une casquette
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:27 PM
victornewman
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 09:28 PM
zabuza
non un slip .
Il n'a pas l'air d'être facile au final.