Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
GOTY 2018 : JeuxVidéo.com livre son verdict
God of War
Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War :
Le jeu, qui avait obtenu la note de 20/20 de leur part, a été élu meilleur jeu de l'année 2018.
Une récompense de plus donc pour le jeu de Santa Monica. Pour le reste des récompenses, il suffit de cliquer sur le lien ci-dessous...
Source :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/dossier/975286/les-pixels-d-or-2018-de-jeuxvideo-com-les-meilleurs-jeux-de-l-annee/975307.htm
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:21 PM by
link49
comments (
10
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
Encore ?
Bon allez c'est bon là, laissez Kratos prendre du repos
walterwhite
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
Jv.com qui a vu juste depuis le début !
gemini
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
Normal et mérité pour un très grand jeu. Le pari était risqué au départ. Ils ont réussi à relancer Kratos pour une nouvelle trilogie.
link49
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:31 PM
Avant même de cliquer sur le dossier, je savais déjà la gagnant...
octobar
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:34 PM
link49
comme tu es intelligent...
walterwhite
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:36 PM
octobar
t’es dur, pour un gars comme lui c’est bien d’arriver à faire des déductions.
kurosama
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:39 PM
Quelques petits trucs chiants dans son gameplay,et peut etre un peu moins "nerveux" qu'avant,mais putain quel jeu.Baffes sur baffes ce jeu.
kaiden
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:44 PM
merité !!! il a tout enculé le kratos
medoo
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:46 PM
walterwhite
C'est pas necessaire ça
Tu parles d'une personne, pas d'un bot là...
misterpixel
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 12:49 PM
Oh mon dieu c'est magique
*screen *screen
C'est pas necessaire ça
Tu parles d'une personne, pas d'un bot là...