God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
link49
articles : 17513
visites since opening : 22631761
GOTY 2018 : JeuxVidéo.com livre son verdict
God of War


Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War :



Le jeu, qui avait obtenu la note de 20/20 de leur part, a été élu meilleur jeu de l'année 2018.



Une récompense de plus donc pour le jeu de Santa Monica. Pour le reste des récompenses, il suffit de cliquer sur le lien ci-dessous...

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/dossier/975286/les-pixels-d-or-2018-de-jeuxvideo-com-les-meilleurs-jeux-de-l-annee/975307.htm
    posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:21 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
    Encore ?

    Bon allez c'est bon là, laissez Kratos prendre du repos
    walterwhite posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
    Jv.com qui a vu juste depuis le début !
    gemini posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:24 PM
    Normal et mérité pour un très grand jeu. Le pari était risqué au départ. Ils ont réussi à relancer Kratos pour une nouvelle trilogie.
    link49 posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:31 PM
    Avant même de cliquer sur le dossier, je savais déjà la gagnant...
    octobar posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:34 PM
    link49 comme tu es intelligent...
    walterwhite posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:36 PM
    octobar t’es dur, pour un gars comme lui c’est bien d’arriver à faire des déductions.
    kurosama posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:39 PM
    Quelques petits trucs chiants dans son gameplay,et peut etre un peu moins "nerveux" qu'avant,mais putain quel jeu.Baffes sur baffes ce jeu.
    kaiden posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:44 PM
    merité !!! il a tout enculé le kratos
    medoo posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:46 PM
    walterwhite

    C'est pas necessaire ça

    Tu parles d'une personne, pas d'un bot là...
    misterpixel posted the 12/20/2018 at 12:49 PM
    Oh mon dieu c'est magique *screen *screen
