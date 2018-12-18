accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe Switch : Le plein d'images
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images du jeu New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe :
Nintendo dévoile des Images de son prochain portage WiiU sur
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/brand-new-screenshots-released-for-new-super-mario-bros-u-deluxe/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:04 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
rendan
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:16 PM
suzukube
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:17 PM
Y'aura Bowsette ?
gamergunz
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:18 PM
j'avoue un bon ptit mario 2D en portable sur la switch ça doit être cool après fait pas être écœuré par la formule new super mario bros et pas avoir fait les précédents
malroth
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:19 PM
N'ayant jamais eu la Wii U j'ai vriment hate de le recevoir
Les mario 2D c'est une valeur sur.
link49
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:19 PM
J'ai hâte de replonger dans ce petit bijou...
Même si j'ai un peu moins accroché à "l'extension" Luigi...
shigeryu
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:21 PM
Gamergunz
yep... perso j'ai eu ma dose, j'aurais adoré un nouveau mario 2d mais totalement différent des "new".
Malroth
il est très (voir trop) proche de l'épisode wii dans mes souvenirs...
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:23 PM
J'hésite à le prendre j'ai eu ma dose de super mario bros... je vais éviter d'acheter des jeux switch juste pour me dire que la console est utile.
malroth
posted
the 12/18/2018 at 09:27 PM
shigeryu
je me souviens d'avoir bien aimé le mario 2D de la wii.
Et comme ça fais super longtemps et que j'en ai pas trop de souvenir des stages bah celui de la WiiU ne va pas trop me deranger s'il se rapproche de l'ancien.
C'est un jeu à faire par petite cession en mode portable, ça va etre super agreable pour moi.
