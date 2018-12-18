Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
name : New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
link49
link49
articles : 17504
visites since opening : 22596258
New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe Switch : Le plein d'images
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Images du jeu New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe :



Nintendo dévoile des Images de son prochain portage WiiU sur































Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/brand-new-screenshots-released-for-new-super-mario-bros-u-deluxe/
    posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:04 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    rendan posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:16 PM
    suzukube posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:17 PM
    Y'aura Bowsette ?
    gamergunz posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:18 PM
    j'avoue un bon ptit mario 2D en portable sur la switch ça doit être cool après fait pas être écœuré par la formule new super mario bros et pas avoir fait les précédents
    malroth posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:19 PM
    N'ayant jamais eu la Wii U j'ai vriment hate de le recevoir

    Les mario 2D c'est une valeur sur.
    link49 posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:19 PM
    J'ai hâte de replonger dans ce petit bijou...

    Même si j'ai un peu moins accroché à "l'extension" Luigi...
    shigeryu posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:21 PM
    Gamergunz yep... perso j'ai eu ma dose, j'aurais adoré un nouveau mario 2d mais totalement différent des "new".

    Malroth il est très (voir trop) proche de l'épisode wii dans mes souvenirs...
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:23 PM
    J'hésite à le prendre j'ai eu ma dose de super mario bros... je vais éviter d'acheter des jeux switch juste pour me dire que la console est utile.
    malroth posted the 12/18/2018 at 09:27 PM
    shigeryu je me souviens d'avoir bien aimé le mario 2D de la wii.

    Et comme ça fais super longtemps et que j'en ai pas trop de souvenir des stages bah celui de la WiiU ne va pas trop me deranger s'il se rapproche de l'ancien.

    C'est un jeu à faire par petite cession en mode portable, ça va etre super agreable pour moi.
