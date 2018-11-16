Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Nintendo Switch : La Reine de Thanksgiving et du CyberMonday
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



On savait déjà que les jeux Pokemon: Let’Go, Pikachu et Pokemon: Let´ Go, Eevee étaient parmi les produits les plus vendus du Black Friday. La console actuelle de Nintendo s’est également très bien comportée pendant la semaine des vacances. En effet, Adobe Digital Insights indique que la Nintendo Switch est le produit le plus vendu de Thanksgiving. C'était aussi le quatrième best-seller du Small Business Saturday et figurait sur le podium des produits les plus vendus lors du Cyber Monday. Nintendo n'a pas encore communiqué de données officielles sur ses performances durant la semaine du Black Friday. Cependant, il est clair que la Nintendo Switch et un certain nombre de ses jeux se sont très bien vendus. D'ailleurs, sur eBay, une Nintendo Switch partait toutes les 13 secondes...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/switch-was-one-of-the-top-selling-products-on-thanksgiving-small-business-saturday-cyber-monday/
    posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:09 AM by link49
    comments (35)
    lion93 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:11 AM
    Ah bah voila! La contre-attaque de Link sur la guerre des ventes de console! On attend la réponse des pro-S! Cette course folle!
    anakaris posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:13 AM
    Ah, je croyais qu'elle été sous les prévisions de Nintendo et qu'au contraire la PS4 avait tout éclaté avec ses bundle Spiderman ?

    Faudrait savoir les gars, qui est champion du monde ?
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:15 AM
    Ce sont juste les prémices de ce qui va se passer en décembre...
    sora78 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:23 AM
    guiguif posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:24 AM
    giru posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:31 AM
    L'info dit simplement que la Switch fait partie DES produits les plus vendus ces derniers jours... Ben... oui?! Fin heureusement pour eux quoi.
    layhoh posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:33 AM
    La source
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:34 AM
    Layhoh Je peux la changer par celle-là : https://twinfinite.net/2018/11/nintendo-switch-cyber-monday-best/ si elle te convient mieux...
    leonr4 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:37 AM
    "La Switch a été l'un des produits les plus vendus à Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday et durant le Cyber Monday"
    layhoh posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:38 AM
    link49 oui au moins la c'est clair que c'est pas officiel
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:40 AM
    Layhoh On a pas les chiffres pour le moment, il faudra attendre soit les communiqué officiels, ou les données NPD de décembre, mais ça reste une indication...
    barberousse posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:42 AM
    Do keep in mind that this result is limited exclusively to online retail and e-commerce, so it’s by no means a final judgement on whether the Switch will be the most successful console of the Thanksgiving holiday period.
    misterpixel posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:46 AM
    leonr4 Un jour peut être il arrivera à faire des articles complet
    leonr4 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:48 AM
    misterpixel Le tweet de nintendo everything semble assez clair pourtant.
    airjordan23 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:49 AM
    link49

    Selon l'insider Benji :

    "Good day for Switch and Xbox

    Less so for PS4 "

    " PS4 is facing shortages and they didnt have very good deals for CM frankly. Should still take the month though I think"
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:51 AM
    Le tweet résume les trois dates. Pour les détails, il faut lire l’article. C'est clair en plus.

    Airjordan23 Ce qui est encourageant, c'est que les trois consoles se sont bien vendus, et c'est l'essentiel...
    leonr4 posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:58 AM
    il faut lire l’article. C'est clair en plus.

    Justement

    Eng : "Do keep in mind that this result is limited exclusively to online retail and e-commerce, so it’s by no means a final judgement on whether the Switch will be the most successful console of the Thanksgiving holiday period."

    Fra : "N'oubliez pas que ce résultat se limite exclusivement à la vente au détail en ligne et au commerce électronique. Par conséquent, il ne s'agit en aucun cas d'un jugement final sur le point de savoir si la Switch sera la console la plus performante de la période des vacances de Thanksgiving".
    carapuce posted the 11/28/2018 at 10:59 AM
    Elle est en rupture ou pas, je comprends plus
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:03 AM
    Carapuce Certains Bundle oui : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/323436-mario-kart-8-deluxe-switch-bundle-sells-out-in-north-america mais je pense pas que ça soit généralisé...
    airjordan23 posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:13 AM
    Link49 leonr4

    "The two biggest sellers on Cyber Monday were both toys: WowWee’s Fingerlings and L.O.L. Surprise by MGA Entertainment Inc., both of which had made Toy Insider’s Hot 20 list. Nintendo Switch came in third, though it was the No. 1 online purchase made on Thanksgiving Day itself, Adobe data show."

    Source https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-27/amazon-mass-merchants-win-on-black-friday-malls-and-guns-lose
    joueurdudimanche posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:14 AM
    link49 Ça fait quelques jours que tu nous refais une chute de fanboyisme aigu, contrôle-toi
    mooplol posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:16 AM
    Mdr one of the top c'est pas first
    treize posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Il me semblait pourtant qu’on commençait à apprendre l’anglais en 6 eme ?
    spawnini posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:25 AM
    treize Ce coup bas dans les valseuses
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:27 AM
    Ca va être des articles uniquement Switch aujourd'hui on dirait ?!!!

    Rendez vous à 14h00 pour en remettre une bonne couche !!!

    #jamais_sans_ma_switch#
    zekk posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:32 AM
    kenpokan posted the 11/28/2018 at 11:36 AM
    spawnini il est chaud treize omique
    spawnini posted the 11/28/2018 at 12:19 PM
    kenpokan toi aussi
    vfries posted the 11/28/2018 at 12:37 PM
    Je voyais le même genre d'article pour la wii u, ça se vend comme des petits pains chauds que sur gamekyo ?
    airjordan23 posted the 11/28/2018 at 01:01 PM
    icebergbrulant link49


    Switch 108,375
    PS4 13,281
    PS4 Pro 11,083
    New2DS LL 6,512
    New3DS LL 2,419
    Vita 1,688
    2DS 952
    Xbox One X 676
    Xbox One 46

    Battlefield: 110k
    Pokémon: 162k

    https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20181128057/
    spawnini posted the 11/28/2018 at 01:07 PM
    icebergbrulant j'ai aussi
    #jamais_sans_ma_bite#

    icebergbrulant posted the 11/28/2018 at 01:10 PM
    airjordan23 Merci

    spawnini tu as bien raison, sans elle, on serait malheureux
    alucard13 posted the 11/28/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Faut pas se faire d'illusion la switch s'éssoufle, et quand la nouvelle xbox ou ps5 sortiront elle sera eclipser.
    link49 posted the 11/28/2018 at 01:53 PM
    Alucard13 J'ai un gros doute...
    kenpokan posted the 11/28/2018 at 02:07 PM
    spawnini
