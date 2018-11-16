Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
On savait déjà que les jeux Pokemon: Let’Go, Pikachu et Pokemon: Let´ Go, Eevee étaient parmi les produits les plus vendus du Black Friday. La console actuelle de Nintendo s’est également très bien comportée pendant la semaine des vacances. En effet, Adobe Digital Insights indique que la Nintendo Switch est le produit le plus vendu de Thanksgiving. C'était aussi le quatrième best-seller du Small Business Saturday et figurait sur le podium des produits les plus vendus lors du Cyber Monday. Nintendo n'a pas encore communiqué de données officielles sur ses performances durant la semaine du Black Friday. Cependant, il est clair que la Nintendo Switch et un certain nombre de ses jeux se sont très bien vendus. D'ailleurs, sur eBay, une Nintendo Switch partait toutes les 13 secondes...
Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/switch-was-one-of-the-top-selling-products-on-thanksgiving-small-business-saturday-cyber-monday/
Faudrait savoir les gars, qui est champion du monde ?
Selon l'insider Benji :
"Good day for Switch and Xbox
Less so for PS4 "
" PS4 is facing shortages and they didnt have very good deals for CM frankly. Should still take the month though I think"
Airjordan23 Ce qui est encourageant, c'est que les trois consoles se sont bien vendus, et c'est l'essentiel...
Justement
Eng : "Do keep in mind that this result is limited exclusively to online retail and e-commerce, so it’s by no means a final judgement on whether the Switch will be the most successful console of the Thanksgiving holiday period."
Fra : "N'oubliez pas que ce résultat se limite exclusivement à la vente au détail en ligne et au commerce électronique. Par conséquent, il ne s'agit en aucun cas d'un jugement final sur le point de savoir si la Switch sera la console la plus performante de la période des vacances de Thanksgiving".
"The two biggest sellers on Cyber Monday were both toys: WowWee’s Fingerlings and L.O.L. Surprise by MGA Entertainment Inc., both of which had made Toy Insider’s Hot 20 list. Nintendo Switch came in third, though it was the No. 1 online purchase made on Thanksgiving Day itself, Adobe data show."
Source https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-27/amazon-mass-merchants-win-on-black-friday-malls-and-guns-lose
