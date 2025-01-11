Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Novembre 2025] Encore un mois chargé pour la Switch 2
C'est un nouveau mois pour la Nintendo Switch 2 et les jeux Nintendo Switch.



Qu'est-ce qu'il y a sur votre liste de souhaits pour novembre ?



Pour moi, ça sera 4 jeux, sans Inazuma Eleven Victory Road qui ne sort pas en boite malheureusement.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1olua8d/its_a_new_month_of_nintendo_switch_2_and_nintendo/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan
    posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:24 PM by link49
    comments (23)
    jenicris posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:30 PM
    narustorm posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:44 PM
    Sa sera les 3 jeux en complet cartouche
    pharrell posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:59 PM
    Tu prends pas Metroid ??
    snave posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:01 PM
    jenicris Tu donnes l'impression de ne pas trop aimer le jeu vidéo, hein. Je te vois rarement content des sorties de jeux.

    Sinon, ça sera Hyrule Warriors 3 pour moi. Je me limite qu'aux exclus sur la Switch 2, comme j'ai toujours fait.
    burningcrimson posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:10 PM
    Hyrule Warriors et Kirby. RIEN D'AUTRE.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:12 PM
    pharrell il sort en Décembre, il parle de Novembre.
    zekk posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:15 PM
    snave c'est la meilleure
    jenicris posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:19 PM
    snave désolé si Kirby ça me laisse de glace

    Et pas ma faute si je préfère attendre le prochain Monolith, Mario 3D...
    micheljackson posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:20 PM
    snave "tu ne manges pas les crottes de chien qu'on te jette à la tronche ? c'est que tu ne dois pas être un fin gourmet qui aime la grande cuisine"
    liberty posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:20 PM
    Link49 attends quoi ??? Inazuma Eleven ne sort pas en boîte ?
    fdestroyer posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:21 PM
    Ça commence un peu à bouger, Kirby et Hyrule Warriors pour moi.
    raykaza posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:24 PM
    Ah ouais bienvenue en 2023 les gars hein
    liberty posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:24 PM
    fdestroyer Ça m'étonne de toi de ne pas aussi prendre Terminator !!!!!
    Ensuite en Décembre Marvel !
    A moins que ton meilleur pote compte les prendre
    fdestroyer posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:25 PM
    liberty J'avais même pas fait gaffe en tout petit xD

    Alors après faut voir si il sort en boite, sinon j'attend. Mais effectivement je le prendrai tôt ou tard
    fdestroyer posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:29 PM
    liberty Ouais bah en fait il est déjà dispo, merci de me l'avoir fait remarquer, je vais le prendre :P
    drybowser posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:56 PM
    Rien du tout , comme en octobre , et en septembre , et en août et en tous les mois depuis la sortie de la console
    snave posted the 11/01/2025 at 08:58 PM
    zekk Quoi, je me suis trompé sur l'homme ?, ????.
    zekk posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:00 PM
    snave oui
    hyoga57 posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:21 PM
    Pas mal de jeux multi m’intéressent. Ce sera comme d’habitude sur PS4/PS5 de mon côté.
    osiris67 posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:22 PM
    Laisse nous deviner. Tu vas tout acheter et faire autant d article et finalement jouer a rien.
    snave posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:23 PM
    zekk jenicris Argh merde j'ai du confondre, dsl ????????.
    hyoga57 posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:28 PM
    jenicris Même pas le R-Type Delta ? C’est un monument du shmup pourtant.
    tlj posted the 11/01/2025 at 09:30 PM
    C'est vraiment une avalanche de jeux exclusifs de très grande qualité...
