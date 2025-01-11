accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Kirby Air Riders
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
course
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
link49
> blog
[Novembre 2025] Encore un mois chargé pour la Switch 2
C'est un nouveau mois pour la Nintendo Switch 2 et les jeux Nintendo Switch.
Qu'est-ce qu'il y a sur votre liste de souhaits pour novembre ?
Pour moi, ça sera 4 jeux, sans Inazuma Eleven Victory Road qui ne sort pas en boite malheureusement.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1olua8d/its_a_new_month_of_nintendo_switch_2_and_nintendo/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 11/01/2025 at 07:24 PM by
link49
comments (
23
)
jenicris
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 07:30 PM
narustorm
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 07:44 PM
Sa sera les 3 jeux en complet cartouche
pharrell
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 07:59 PM
Tu prends pas Metroid ??
snave
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:01 PM
jenicris
Tu donnes l'impression de ne pas trop aimer le jeu vidéo, hein. Je te vois rarement content des sorties de jeux.
Sinon, ça sera Hyrule Warriors 3 pour moi. Je me limite qu'aux exclus sur la Switch 2, comme j'ai toujours fait.
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:10 PM
Hyrule Warriors et Kirby. RIEN D'AUTRE.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:12 PM
pharrell
il sort en Décembre, il parle de Novembre.
zekk
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:15 PM
snave
c'est la meilleure
jenicris
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:19 PM
snave
désolé si Kirby ça me laisse de glace
Et pas ma faute si je préfère attendre le prochain Monolith, Mario 3D...
micheljackson
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:20 PM
snave
"tu ne manges pas les crottes de chien qu'on te jette à la tronche ? c'est que tu ne dois pas être un fin gourmet qui aime la grande cuisine"
liberty
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:20 PM
Link49
attends quoi ??? Inazuma Eleven ne sort pas en boîte ?
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:21 PM
Ça commence un peu à bouger, Kirby et Hyrule Warriors pour moi.
raykaza
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:24 PM
Ah ouais bienvenue en 2023 les gars hein
liberty
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:24 PM
fdestroyer
Ça m'étonne de toi de ne pas aussi prendre Terminator !!!!!
Ensuite en Décembre Marvel !
A moins que ton meilleur pote compte les prendre
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:25 PM
liberty
J'avais même pas fait gaffe en tout petit xD
Alors après faut voir si il sort en boite, sinon j'attend. Mais effectivement je le prendrai tôt ou tard
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:29 PM
liberty
Ouais bah en fait il est déjà dispo, merci de me l'avoir fait remarquer, je vais le prendre :P
drybowser
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:56 PM
Rien du tout , comme en octobre , et en septembre , et en août et en tous les mois depuis la sortie de la console
snave
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 08:58 PM
zekk
Quoi, je me suis trompé sur l'homme ?, ????.
zekk
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:00 PM
snave
oui
hyoga57
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:21 PM
Pas mal de jeux multi m'intéressent. Ce sera comme d'habitude sur PS4/PS5 de mon côté.
osiris67
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:22 PM
Laisse nous deviner. Tu vas tout acheter et faire autant d article et finalement jouer a rien.
snave
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:23 PM
zekk
jenicris
Argh merde j'ai du confondre, dsl ????????.
hyoga57
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:28 PM
jenicris
Même pas le R-Type Delta ? C'est un monument du shmup pourtant.
tlj
posted
the 11/01/2025 at 09:30 PM
C'est vraiment une avalanche de jeux exclusifs de très grande qualité...
