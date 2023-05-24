accueil
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Du gameplay pour Spider-Man 2
Le State of Play se termine avec du gameplay pour Spider-Man 2.
Le jeu est toujours prévu pour fin 2023
https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2023/05/24/le-gameplay-de-marvels-spider-man-2-devoile/
posted the 05/24/2023 at 09:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
16
)
victornewman
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:24 PM
pas très jolie jolie
bladagun
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:25 PM
Cette eau...
guyllan
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:29 PM
Ils ont même réussi à rater le costume de Spider-man en mode venom
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:31 PM
Heureusement que insomniac est encore la pour sauver sony et ces les Playstations studios aux abonnés absents..
kalas28
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:35 PM
très bon cet intro du jeu maintenant à voir si le contenu du jeu sera à la hauteur avec de vrais choses intéressantes à faire parce que c'était d'un ennui miles morales....
kinectical
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:36 PM
victornewman
bladagun
meme ressentiment j’ai pas trouver ça très beau (pas moche) surtout le costume de Venom
soulfull
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:38 PM
Graphiquement c'est clairement une déception par rapport au premier trailer. Le jeu ressemble beaucoup à Miles Morales.
victornewman
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:39 PM
kinectical
en plus d'une direction artistique bien trop générique alors qu'il y avait moyens de faire quelque chose qui sort du lot , déçue :'(
kinectical
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:42 PM
victornewman
ce HUD deguelasse aussi sérieux
kinectical
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:43 PM
Je veux pas été mauvaise fois mais ces la première fois j’espère un report d’un jeu…amélioré un peu le tout
bennj
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:54 PM
Techniquement je trouve ca vraiment pas mal, mais la DA est vraiment générique au possible.
bennj
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 09:59 PM
victornewman
un jeu spiderman adapté des derniers films d'animation ca ca aurait été génial et une vrai prise de risque !
raioh
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 10:03 PM
Le costume de symbiote est cata bordel, comment c'est possible de foirer un costume aussi simple et parfait ?
kakazu
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 10:04 PM
C'est l'éclairage du jeu qui est vraiment bizarre. ça tire trop sur l'orange c'est pas du tout naturel
51love
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 10:11 PM
En matière de gameplay tout est scripté et à base de QTE ça me rebute pas mal... c'est plus la pour etre ultra accessible et impressionnant que réellement gratifiant manette en main.
Apres tu prends une experience comme Bayonetta, tu sais que tu peux reussir a combiner l'impressionnant à l’exigence. Mais bon c'est pas le meme public.
bennj
oui ça manque de charme..
C'est d'ailleurs assez difficile de faire des mondes urbains qui ont de la gueule.
Y'a bien Cyberpunk qui a fait assez fort en matière de DA, mais passer derrière et se taper que des décors et des personnages random/tres propre, ça pique un peu.
victornewman
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 10:11 PM
bennj
voila bonne exemple , si seulement :'(
