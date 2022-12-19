ajouter un tigre
[Préco] The Witcher III Wild Hunt Complete Edition
Le jeu The Witcher III Wild Hunt est disponible en préco sur PlayStation 5 et Series X pour 39.99€.





The Witcher III
https://amzn.to/3YxAJzN
    posted the 12/19/2022 at 08:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    bennj posted the 12/19/2022 at 08:43 PM
    10e sur pc via GOG : https://www.gog.com/fr/game/the_witcher_3_wild_hunt_game_of_the_year_edition
    victornewman posted the 12/19/2022 at 08:47 PM
    malgré son récent update le jeu à malheureusement pris un gros coup de vieux :'(
    famimax posted the 12/19/2022 at 08:50 PM
    Il y a des DLC en plus que les versions GOTY PS4 & One à 20 € ?
    metroidvania posted the 12/19/2022 at 08:51 PM
    victornewman n importe quoi
    hanackil posted the 12/19/2022 at 09:07 PM
    Acheter dans sa version demat à 10 € sur ps4 en goty avec la mise à niveau gratuite même si j'adore refaire le jeu dans sa version ps5 je trouve ce prix de 39.99€ un peu cher quand même. Mais bon si ça se vend tant mieux pour eux .
    soulfull posted the 12/19/2022 at 09:43 PM
    2 euros sur le store argentin xbox et plusieurs fois vendu entre 10 et 20 balles sur ps4 et xbox one avec update gratuite. A moins de vouloir la boitier next gen, on peut clairement trouver mieux.
