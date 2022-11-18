profile
leblogdeshacka
413
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6613
visites since opening : 8168028
leblogdeshacka > blog
Ghost of Tsushima PS4 à 11€
Le jeu Ghost of Tsushima passe actuellement à 11€ sur Amazon m, dans sa version PS4.




Amazon
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/17/2022 at 11:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    lastmajor posted the 11/18/2022 at 12:19 AM
    Je l'avais acheté au mois de Mars (quand le multi était donné sur le PS+) pour une trentaine d'euros. Un très bon jeu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo