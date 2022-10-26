profile
L'abri de la série Fallout se dévoile
La série Fallout qui sera disponible sur Prime Video dévoile son bunker.

    posted the 10/26/2022 at 12:09 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    wickette posted the 10/26/2022 at 12:17 PM
    Pour l'instant les décors, leakés ou pas c'est top de chez top.

    Le principal reste le scénario, jeu d'acteur et surtout l'exterieur il aura quelle gueule, car c'est facile de faire un joli intérieur fidèle, c'est beaucoup moins evident de faire l'exterieur !

    Curieux en tout cas de découvrir ça, c'est 2023 ?
    ducknsexe posted the 10/26/2022 at 12:28 PM
    Intéressant à voir, espérons que les mutant, cafard mutant et autres espèces de créature belliqueux seront au top.
