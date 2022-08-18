profile
La PS5 toujours en mode "invitation"
La PlayStation 5 est de retour sur Amazon, avec toujours le mode invitation.




Amazon
https://amzn.to/3pz3Jqk
    posted the 08/18/2022 at 07:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    draven86 posted the 08/18/2022 at 07:34 PM
    J'ai fais ma demande. Pas envie de payer 700 euros pour une ps5 ^^
    Par contre est-ce que l'attente va être longue ? Mystère en bulle de gum...
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2022 at 07:42 PM
    Bien content d'avoir la mienne depuis décembre 2020!
    dormir13hparjour posted the 08/18/2022 at 08:01 PM
    Quelques mois et ça part quand même en quelques minutes.
    Aux dernières nouvelles, il y a aussibdes packs "forcés" chez Sony.
    fretide posted the 08/18/2022 at 08:05 PM
    J'espère que vous finirez à en avoir une et que ces enculés de scalpers finiront avec leurs ps5 sur les bras
    negan posted the 08/18/2022 at 08:12 PM
    C'est quoi le delire en faite ? tu demande une invitation et apres ?
    yanissou posted the 08/18/2022 at 08:31 PM
    J'ai fait la demande la dernière fois toujours en attente. Mais du coup Amazon envoie un mail avec le lien qui dure 72 h ? Je sens que ça va être long
    suzukube posted the 08/18/2022 at 08:35 PM
    jenicris pareil, heureux de l'avoir depuis novembre 2020, c'était une excellente affaire !
