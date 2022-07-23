accueil
[DC] Un trailer pour SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Un trailer pour Shazam qui sortira le 21 décembre 2022.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
legato
posted the 07/23/2022 at 05:57 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (4)
4
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/23/2022 at 06:03 PM
Pour un public familial ça va c'est plutôt sympa
coldy
posted
the 07/23/2022 at 06:12 PM
Le premier était pas mal pour peu qu’on en attendait rien. Mais bon, c’est plutôt un film à plateforme streaming que de cinéma.
newtechnix
posted
the 07/23/2022 at 06:18 PM
Le premier était vraiment très très moyen et une histoire avec très peu d'intérêt.
Black Adam semble avoir reçu beaucoup plus de moyen financier.
cliana
posted
the 07/23/2022 at 07:05 PM
Le 1 était sympa sans plus. Quand on voit ce que DC a pondu ces dernières années, on peut vite relativiser. Toutefois, quand je vois ce trailer, je me dis qu'est-ce que ça fout en film.
Comme
Coldy
je vois plus ça sur Netflix, en série et j'en suis sûr que ca marcherai.
