[Disney+] Le making off de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness est disponible.
Le documentaire sur le making off du film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness est maintenant disponible sur Disney+.





    sora78, newtechnix
    posted the 07/08/2022 at 10:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    newtechnix posted the 07/08/2022 at 10:20 PM
    Le premier Doc strange est meilleur à mon sens, a plus de caractère, de cohérence et une vraie histoire que ce deuxième opus.

    D'ailleurs je me demande encore pourquoi ils l'ont appelé Doc Strange in the multiverse of madness car en réalité c'est plutôt une histoire concernant Scarlet Witch... in the multiverse of madness. La sorcière rouge étant le seul personnage a tirer réellement son épingle du jeu.

    Et le terme "multiverse" promettait un truc énorme sauf qu'on a eu bien peu de "madness" au final.

    Il parait que les premiers retours sur Thor 4 sont mitigés.
