name : Saints Row 2022
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
[IGN] Saints Row Preview
IGN a mis les mains sur le dernier Saints Row et en voici la vidéo.




    posted the 05/18/2022 at 02:48 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    vfries posted the 05/18/2022 at 02:56 PM
    C'est vraiment horrible
    kevisiano posted the 05/18/2022 at 03:30 PM
    RIP
    altendorf posted the 05/18/2022 at 03:46 PM
    Sans âme.
    denton posted the 05/18/2022 at 03:47 PM
    Day one
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/18/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Day one
    suzukube posted the 05/18/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Day one
    hangrover posted the 05/18/2022 at 06:09 PM
    Nul sans âme.
    yukilin posted the 05/18/2022 at 06:31 PM
    Il a l'air aussi fun et mieux réalisé clairement que les précédents. A voir.
    walterwhite posted the 05/18/2022 at 08:35 PM
    J’ai vomi.
    dabaz posted the 05/18/2022 at 10:25 PM
    L'IA fait peine à voir et ça manque d'identité graphiquement mais ça peut me plaire si il est aussi déjanté et défoulant que le 3.
    serve posted the 05/19/2022 at 05:30 AM
    Ils ont donné la possibilité de changer le perso d'origine ? Ou j'ai mal compris.
    gasmok2 posted the 05/19/2022 at 11:25 AM
    A pas cher ça pourrait le faire, ça a l'air un peu moins pire que ce que je pensais
    yukilin posted the 05/19/2022 at 12:09 PM
    serve : Tu peux créer ton personnage comme tu veux, homme ou femme.
