leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Disney+] Un trailer pour The Book of Boba Fett
Un petit trailer pour The Book of Boba Fett
posted the 11/01/2021 at 02:11 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
16
)
grievous32
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:18 PM
Raaaah ce mois de Décembre est teeeeeeellement bon...
kwentyn
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:19 PM
Je sais pas trop ce qu'ils veulent faire du personnage, on a déjà eu l'ancien méchant revenu d'entre les morts qui dirige la pègre galactique (darth maul), s'ils se contentent de refaire ca (ce qui semble être le cas) ca m'emballe moyen alors que j'adore boba
shinz0
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:22 PM
Ouais à voir
maxx
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:30 PM
J'ai hâte! Bon le trailer montre probablement le contenu de 1 ou 2 épisodes donc tout reste à découvrir.
J'ai beaucoup aimé la direction de Mando dans la saison 2 et clairement tout ça va former une histoire connectée de toute part et ça me plait! J'ai assez confiance en Dave Filoni et son équipe pour être impatient. Et voir pleins d'espèces extraterrestres dans le trailer fait plaisir! Ca a tellement été oublié dans les derniers films tandis que dans Mando 2 les autres espèces sont bien remises en avant et c'est cool
kwentyn
Ils peuvent faire beaucoup de choses avec son retour, ça sent quand même pas mal la mise en place d'une armée qui pourrait participer à la reconquête de Mandalore qui servirait Din Djarin et Bo Katan (si ils ne s'affrontent pas tous entre eux). Surtout si il y a le retour de Thrawn dans l'équation.
wickette
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:33 PM
Génial. Pour moi le Diwney + Star Wars va atteindre son apogée que sur D+...bon certes Rogue One était génial mais les séries Star Wars, pour moi c'est là le potentiel
ratchet
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:35 PM
Pooopoooopooooo
playstation2008
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:36 PM
J'en attendais pas grand chose à l'annonce... mais là je dois dire que ça donne vraiment envie !!! J'ai hâte que ça commence
ratchet
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:39 PM
Dire que tout-ça c'est uniquement dans le 1er ou 2ème épisode
kwentyn
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:43 PM
maxx
alors que dans la saison 2 du mandalorien ils lui font dire qu'il se considère pas comme un mandalorien et que le sort de mandalore il s'en tape ?
J'y crois moyen
koji
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:44 PM
grievous32
il y a quoi en decembre?
grievous32
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:54 PM
Koji
Boba Fett, The Witcher (qui reste un show plutôt cool), Halo Infinite, Spider-Man No Way Home, Matrix (que j'attends avec curiosité), Kingsman et j'suis sûr que j'en oublie encore...
koji
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 02:59 PM
grievous32
ah oui en terme de production grand spectacle on va etre servi, merci !
wilhelm
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 03:31 PM
On sent la série avec moins de budget.
Ça fait très cosplay.
ratchet
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 03:33 PM
wilhelm
: non tout identique a une saison de Mandalorian.
armtrigger
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 03:35 PM
maxx
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 03:42 PM
kwentyn
Ça ne veut pas dire qu'il ne prêtera pas main forte aux autres. Il va clairement pas partir dans son coin. On assiste à un modele dans le genre des Avengers avec chacun son show pour être regroupés par la suite. Puis l'histoire de son père est quand même liée à mandalore, ils pourraient rendre canon l'histoire de Jango Fett d'ailleurs.
