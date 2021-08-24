profile
[XBOX] Une manette spéciale pour Forza Horizon 5 !
XBOX dégaine une nouvelle manette, avec la spéciale Forza Horizon 5



Qui va craquer ?






https://www.xbox.com/en-US/accessories/controllers/forza-horizon-5-limited-edition?ocid=Event_soc_omc_xbo_tw_Video_lrn_8.24.
    nosphor68, cosmo777
    posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:23 PM
    Autant le jeu est sublime autant la manette est affreuse.
    nosphor68 posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:24 PM
    J’ACHÈTE !!!
    torotoro59 posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:28 PM
    Bof ça manque de couleurs
    nosphor68 posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:31 PM
    Le Grip arrière façon Volant en Cuir perforée fallait y penser
    ducknsexe posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:31 PM
    Couleur de guignols
    gamerdome posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:33 PM
    Horrible
    suzukube posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:44 PM
    ducknsexe C'est la couleur des HOLI bande de gueux
    ducknsexe posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:50 PM
    suzukube on est au Mexique pas en Inde
    ioop posted the 08/24/2021 at 06:53 PM
    moi j'aime bien, on connais le prix ?
