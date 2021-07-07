accueil
articles :
4652
visites since opening :
5435856
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Préco] Switch OLED
La Switch OLED est en préco sur la Fnac
Malheureusement, il reste que la néon chez la FNAC et les deux modèles sont disponibles sur Cdiscount.
FNAC
Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DConsole%2Bavec%2Bpaire%2Bde%2BJoy-Con%2BNintendo%2BSwitch%2BOled%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
1
Like
Who likes this ?
wickette
posted the 07/07/2021 at 03:14 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
6
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 03:21 PM
Vite j’achète avant la rupture pour revendre.
J’ouvre mes précommandes si vous voulez
suzukube
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 03:45 PM
ouroboros4
J'ai eu le temps de la mettre dans mon panier mais elle n'est pas dispo je veux la blanche
whookid
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 03:50 PM
Ça va être un chemin de croix pour l'avoir pénurie des composants...
wickette
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 04:05 PM
suzukube
Elle semble de nouveau dispo la blanche.
mercure7
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 04:32 PM
whookid
Je parie que non
vfries
posted
the 07/07/2021 at 04:42 PM
Très rentable cette console pour Nintendo.
ouroboros4
entre la marge des spéculateurs et celle de Nintendo, il va falloir des bons pigeons bien gras.
