[Préco] Switch OLED
La Switch OLED est en préco sur la Fnac




Malheureusement, il reste que la néon chez la FNAC et les deux modèles sont disponibles sur Cdiscount.


FNAC

Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DConsole%2Bavec%2Bpaire%2Bde%2BJoy-Con%2BNintendo%2BSwitch%2BOled%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    wickette
    posted the 07/07/2021 at 03:14 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/07/2021 at 03:21 PM
    Vite j’achète avant la rupture pour revendre.
    J’ouvre mes précommandes si vous voulez
    suzukube posted the 07/07/2021 at 03:45 PM
    ouroboros4 J'ai eu le temps de la mettre dans mon panier mais elle n'est pas dispo je veux la blanche
    whookid posted the 07/07/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Ça va être un chemin de croix pour l'avoir pénurie des composants...
    wickette posted the 07/07/2021 at 04:05 PM
    suzukube Elle semble de nouveau dispo la blanche.
    mercure7 posted the 07/07/2021 at 04:32 PM
    whookid Je parie que non
    vfries posted the 07/07/2021 at 04:42 PM
    Très rentable cette console pour Nintendo.

    ouroboros4 entre la marge des spéculateurs et celle de Nintendo, il va falloir des bons pigeons bien gras.
