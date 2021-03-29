ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Vinyle] Final Fantasy VII Remake à 55€
Le coffret vinyle de Final Fantasy VII Remake est de nouveau en stock pour 55€.



Le coffret à l'air vraiment sympa, je me tâte !


Vinyle Final Fantasy VII Remake 55€
https://amzn.to/3w8VUtS
    posted the 03/29/2021 at 10:33 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    aros posted the 03/29/2021 at 10:41 AM
    N'empêche que ça reste plus chère que le jeu lui-même. C'est parce que c'est des vinyles ?
    Après je pose la question, mais je n'ai rien pour lire les vinyles, ce n'est pas mon époque et ne compte pas m'y mettre parce que c'est à la mode ... mais il paraît que le son est meilleur.
    alucardk posted the 03/29/2021 at 10:49 AM
    le son n'est pas meilleur non mais c'est justement le bruit blanc du vinyle qui est sympa.
