Persona 5 Strikers
name : Persona 5 Strikers
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4208
visites since opening : 4919144
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Persona 5 Strikers à 49.99€ + 5€ + Badge
Le jeu Persona 5 Strikers passe maintenant à 49.99€ avec 5€ en CC + 1 badge en bonus de préco.



Le jeu est prévu sur PS4 et Switch.
Un jour sur One ?


FNAC 49.99€ + 5€ en CC + 1 badge offert
Amazon 44.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dpersona%2B5%2Bstrikers%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    xenofamicom, cobrasnake, sora78
    posted the 02/03/2021 at 10:27 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/03/2021 at 10:32 AM
    Cool, du coup ça me fait le jeu a 45e.
    Hâte de le faire.
    aros posted the 02/03/2021 at 12:08 PM
    J'irais à Leclerc tiens (si j'ai la tune)
