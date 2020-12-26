profile
[Netflix] Le programme du mois de Janvier 2021
Le programme de Netflix se dévoile avec une première liste de nouveautés. Je vais effectuer une MAJ prochainement.



C'est pas foufou pour le premier mois de 2021.
    rulian
    posted the 12/26/2020 at 03:48 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    narphe1 posted the 12/26/2020 at 03:50 PM
    Heu c'est pas foufou Haha ?! il y a du très très bon quand même !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/26/2020 at 03:54 PM
    narphe1 il y a du bon mais pas foufou pour moi. Du culte oui, mais je veux de la nouveauté aussi et de bonnes nouveautés
    kidicarus posted the 12/26/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Beaucoup de bonnes choses pour ma part:
    i zombi, my hero, family guy, bonding,désenchantée, cobra kai + les films connus
    cobrasnake posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:00 PM
    cobra kai
    rulian posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:11 PM
    Ça vaut qqch cobra kai ?
    Ils doivent galerer à pouvoir tourner ck’ils veulent avec le covid :/
    cail2 posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Cobra Kai saison 3 !
    shinz0 posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:13 PM
    rulian c'est ambiance 80's mais à notre époque et faut avoir vu et aimé Karate Kid
    alchemist posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:16 PM
    yes cobra kai !!
    whookid posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:45 PM
    Ça sent le marathon 24 pour moi
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/26/2020 at 04:54 PM
    Je suis Impatient pour Winx Club.

    Impatient de défoncer ce truc.
    escobar posted the 12/26/2020 at 05:05 PM
    Cobra kai
