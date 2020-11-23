profile
[Breaking News] GTA VI se dévoile-t-il ?
Bon je ne sais pas si c'est officiel mais je viens de voir ça !



Bon, fait pas s'emballer non plus, le jeu sera disponible en 2022 ou 2023 enfin je pense
    posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:22 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (19)
    ravyxxs posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:26 PM


    what ? lol....
    zekk posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:27 PM
    ?
    maxx posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM
    VI
    C'est sur c'est lui
    ksmworld59 posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM
    Ah oui c'est sur qu'il faut pas s'emballer la
    shinz0 posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM


    Je pense que le meilleur indice c'est la nouvelle map Cayo Perico en Amérique du sud sur GTA Online
    gadjuuuom posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Niveau putaclik, on touche le haut niveau la
    kikoo31 posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:45 PM
    vfries posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:50 PM
    minbox posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:55 PM
    lol
    lastboss posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:55 PM
    Y a un peu de gay tracing sur l’image c’est possible en effet
    populus posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:07 PM
    C'est pas putaclic, apparemment le teasing commencerait bel et bien...
    leyth posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:09 PM
    populus lastboss minbox vfries kikoo31 gadjuuuom shinz0 ksmworld59 maxx zekk c’est véridique https://m.jeuxactu.com/gta-6-rockstar-games-commence-le-teasing-un-1er-indice-subtil-et-ludiq-124851.htm
    maxx posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:15 PM
    leyth populus Mais nooooon Je pensais vraiment que c'était du troll
    bladagun posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:22 PM
    Nan mais l'image est bien retouché pour faire croire au fake
    pazuzu posted the 11/23/2020 at 07:32 PM
    du gogole map .
    draven86 posted the 11/23/2020 at 08:05 PM
    C'est bien officiel de la part de Rockstar Games. Ils commencent lentement le teasing de l'épisode 6.
    ravyxxs posted the 11/23/2020 at 09:10 PM
    leyth populus Non mais l’auteur a la flemme de mettre un lien, bien sûr qu’on croit au fake lol.
    kratoszeus posted the 11/23/2020 at 10:51 PM
    ravyxxs Comme d'hab avec Leblogdeshacka ^^, d'ailleurs shanks tu rends quand le champs source obligatoire ?
    nyseko posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:54 AM
    ah ouaih ok, c'est des coordonnées données par Rockstar qui pointe vers un endroit ou on pourrait lire "VI" fait par la route.
