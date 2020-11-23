accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
406
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
cobrasnake
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimeddy
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
flam
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
lolise
,
sid
,
kr16
,
finalyoz
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
,
zestarlight
,
mickurt
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4125
visites since opening :
4717990
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Breaking News] GTA VI se dévoile-t-il ?
Bon je ne sais pas si c'est officiel mais je viens de voir ça !
Bon, fait pas s'emballer non plus, le jeu sera disponible en 2022 ou 2023 enfin je pense
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/23/2020 at 05:22 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
19
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:26 PM
what ? lol....
zekk
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:27 PM
?
maxx
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM
VI
C'est sur c'est lui
ksmworld59
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM
Ah oui c'est sur qu'il faut pas s'emballer la
shinz0
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:29 PM
Je pense que le meilleur indice c'est la nouvelle map Cayo Perico en Amérique du sud sur GTA Online
gadjuuuom
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:39 PM
Niveau putaclik, on touche le haut niveau la
kikoo31
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:45 PM
vfries
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:50 PM
minbox
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:55 PM
lol
lastboss
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 05:55 PM
Y a un peu de gay tracing sur l’image c’est possible en effet
populus
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 06:07 PM
C'est pas putaclic, apparemment le teasing commencerait bel et bien...
leyth
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 06:09 PM
populus
lastboss
minbox
vfries
kikoo31
gadjuuuom
shinz0
ksmworld59
maxx
zekk
c’est véridique
https://m.jeuxactu.com/gta-6-rockstar-games-commence-le-teasing-un-1er-indice-subtil-et-ludiq-124851.htm
maxx
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 06:15 PM
leyth
populus
Mais nooooon
Je pensais vraiment que c'était du troll
bladagun
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 06:22 PM
Nan mais l'image est bien retouché pour faire croire au fake
pazuzu
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 07:32 PM
du gogole map .
draven86
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 08:05 PM
C'est bien officiel de la part de Rockstar Games. Ils commencent lentement le teasing de l'épisode 6.
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 09:10 PM
leyth
populus
Non mais l’auteur a la flemme de mettre un lien, bien sûr qu’on croit au fake lol.
kratoszeus
posted
the 11/23/2020 at 10:51 PM
ravyxxs
Comme d'hab avec
Leblogdeshacka
^^, d'ailleurs
shanks
tu rends quand le champs source obligatoire ?
nyseko
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 11:54 AM
ah ouaih ok, c'est des coordonnées données par Rockstar qui pointe vers un endroit ou on pourrait lire "VI" fait par la route.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
what ? lol....
C'est sur c'est lui
Je pense que le meilleur indice c'est la nouvelle map Cayo Perico en Amérique du sud sur GTA Online