articles : 4076
visites since opening : 4667960
leblogdeshacka > blog
[F1] Le planning de 2021 se dévoile
Bon il est temps de penser à 2021 après cette année merdique. Alors voici le planning de la F1 pour 2021, avec une belle surprise.

    posted the 11/10/2020 at 10:36 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    gemini posted the 11/10/2020 at 10:42 AM
    Il faudra quand même attendre 2022 avec le nouveau règlement pour voir de nouvelles F1. Ils vont reprendre les mêmes pour l'année prochaine et ne pas investir des masse pour une année "tampon"
    wickette posted the 11/10/2020 at 10:43 AM
    Arabie Saoudite sérieux quoi...

    ils ont reçu un gros chèque hein la F1...
    gemini posted the 11/10/2020 at 11:01 AM
    wickette clair en même temps les autres pays sont tous à genoux devant les ecolos ca n'aide pas.
