name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
Des costumes pour Spider-Man
Un premier aperçu des nouveaux costumes pour Spider-Man Remastered Arachnid Rider et Armored Advanced.





Et un aperçu de Spider-Man Miles Morales




https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DSpider-Man%2BMiles%2BMorales%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 11/06/2020 at 12:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    amassous posted the 11/06/2020 at 12:49 PM
    Y’a pas costume du vrai Spiderman?
    syndrome posted the 11/06/2020 at 12:53 PM
    C'est vraiment con... mais j'adore tous ces costumes
    madd posted the 11/06/2020 at 01:00 PM
    La découverte est morte à notre époque.
    arkos posted the 11/06/2020 at 01:07 PM
    Quelle horreur
    vfries posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:26 PM
    J'aime bien l'effet sur le premier costume
