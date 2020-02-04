profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
73
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3351
visites since opening : 3695589
leblogdeshacka > blog
[MAJ][News] Nouvelles images de The Last of US part II
Histoire d'avoir encore plus la rage du report, Sony balance des images de The Last of US part II.










[MAJ]









Pour préco le jeu sur la Fnac avec lien direct
The Last of US part II
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shack&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dthe%2Blast%2Bof%2Bus%2B2%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (23)
    voxen posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:43 PM
    J'ai encore plus les boules
    gemini posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Sublime!
    shinz0 posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Dégoûté mais il sera encore plus peaufiné
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:45 PM
    voxen J'allais dire la même chose

    "Désolé, le jeu est reporté mais voilà de nouvelles images pour vous dégoûter encore +"
    leoptymus posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:46 PM
    il devrait le reporter jusqu'en 2022 pour encore plus le peaufiné
    kevinsnow posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:46 PM
    Magnifique
    octobar posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Autant annuler l'année 2020 à ce rythme
    jenicris posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Cette claque.
    leonr4 posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:48 PM
    C'est la version 1.84TF ou 4.2Tf ?












    walterwhite posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Que dire...le jeu va encore repousser plus loin les limites que s’étaient fixées les studios sur cette gen’
    hyoga57 posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Le plus beau jeu de cette génération, tout simplement.
    darkwii posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Vivement ma pro l attend de pied ferme
    ryosenpai posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Cette claque
    ducknsexe posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:54 PM
    Autant le repoussé sur ps5 ça fera une grosse cartouche pour le lancement.

    Le jeu est beau il se trouve dans le même panier que GOT, death stranding, Read dead redemption 2, Horizon
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:55 PM
    Personne n'a capté que sur la 2eme image il n'y a pas Elie? Joël jouable aux côtés de son frère?

    Mama vivement!
    dedad posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Faudrait pas non plus, qu'ils relance le développement en pensent qu'ils vont du coup pouvoir en faire plus et ce remettre dans le rouge.
    dedad posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:57 PM
    ducknsexe sur des images il est dans le même panier, en mouvement par contre il est haut dessus du panier.
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:58 PM
    ni2bo2 Attention, c'est peut être juste une cut-scene

    Ou alors Ellie joue à cache-cache dans les hautes herbes
    sora78 posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Y a un grain de l'image qui donne l'impression de voir un vieux film des fois et sur certaines images comme la première on dirait une peinture réaliste.
    minbox posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
    dedad posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Ont va pouvoir jouer de la gratte à coup.
    mrlec posted the 04/02/2020 at 07:00 PM
    Les détails des visages c'est juste hallucinant ...
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/02/2020 at 07:00 PM
    icebergbrulant une cutscene possible aussi oui ;-)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre