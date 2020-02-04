accueil
ajouter un tigre
Likers
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
402
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[MAJ][News] Nouvelles images de The Last of US part II
Histoire d'avoir encore plus la rage du report, Sony balance des images de The Last of US part II.
[MAJ]
Pour préco le jeu sur la Fnac avec lien direct
The Last of US part II
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shack&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dthe%2Blast%2Bof%2Bus%2B2%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
posted the 04/02/2020 at 06:42 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
23
)
voxen
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:43 PM
J'ai encore plus les boules
gemini
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:44 PM
Sublime!
shinz0
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:44 PM
Dégoûté mais il sera encore plus peaufiné
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:45 PM
voxen
J'allais dire la même chose
"Désolé, le jeu est reporté mais voilà de nouvelles images pour vous dégoûter encore +"
leoptymus
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:46 PM
il devrait le reporter jusqu'en 2022 pour encore plus le peaufiné
kevinsnow
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:46 PM
Magnifique
octobar
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:47 PM
Autant annuler l'année 2020 à ce rythme
jenicris
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:47 PM
Cette claque.
leonr4
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:48 PM
C'est la version 1.84TF ou 4.2Tf ?
walterwhite
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:49 PM
Que dire...le jeu va encore repousser plus loin les limites que s’étaient fixées les studios sur cette gen’
hyoga57
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:51 PM
Le plus beau jeu de cette génération, tout simplement.
darkwii
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:52 PM
Vivement
ma pro l attend de pied ferme
ryosenpai
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:52 PM
Cette claque
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:54 PM
Autant le repoussé sur ps5 ça fera une grosse cartouche pour le lancement.
Le jeu est beau il se trouve dans le même panier que GOT, death stranding, Read dead redemption 2, Horizon
ni2bo2
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:55 PM
Personne n'a capté que sur la 2eme image il n'y a pas Elie? Joël jouable aux côtés de son frère?
Mama vivement!
dedad
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:56 PM
Faudrait pas non plus, qu'ils relance le développement en pensent qu'ils vont du coup pouvoir en faire plus et ce remettre dans le rouge.
dedad
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:57 PM
ducknsexe
sur des images il est dans le même panier, en mouvement par contre il est haut dessus du panier.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:58 PM
ni2bo2
Attention, c'est peut être juste une cut-scene
Ou alors Ellie joue à cache-cache dans les hautes herbes
sora78
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
Y a un grain de l'image qui donne l'impression de voir un vieux film des fois et sur certaines images comme la première on dirait une peinture réaliste.
minbox
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
dedad
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 06:59 PM
Ont va pouvoir jouer de la gratte à coup.
mrlec
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 07:00 PM
Les détails des visages c'est juste hallucinant ...
ni2bo2
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 07:00 PM
icebergbrulant
une cutscene possible aussi oui ;-)
