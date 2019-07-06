accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
29
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
dx93
,
hyoga57
,
alexkidd
,
gpx
,
lordkupo
,
aros
,
link49
,
squall04
,
eldren
,
cyberwolf22
,
racsnk
,
640509040147
,
o0hayato0o
,
freematt
,
wadewilson
,
lacasadenico
,
furtifdor
,
korou
,
stardustx
,
esets
,
hado78
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
naruto780
,
mikazaki
,
melkaba
,
namxi
,
aym
name :
Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la Sorcière Céleste
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Level-5
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
official website :
http://www.ninokuni.jp/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
468
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
defqon1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3fromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
rocan
,
tolgafury
,
danceterialg
,
kuriringk
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
raykaza
,
samus68
,
mehdiii31
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cristaleus
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18291
visites since opening :
25462652
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
E3 2019 Leak : Et un Remastered de plus...
Level 5
Voici une Information concernant la Saga Ni No Kuni :
Le jeu Ni No Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch Remastered sortirait sur PC, Xbox One et Ps4. Voici le Logo :
Et des Artworks :
Petite précision qui a son importance:
Simple portage de la version Ps3 sur Nintendo Switch. En attendant un premier trailer...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/ni-no-kuni-wrath-of-the-white-witch-remastered-has-leaked-e3-2019-x1-ps4-pc.121673
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:33 PM by
link49
comments (
37
)
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:37 PM
Une serie que j'aurais jamais cru voir sur Xbox. Mais apparemment tout ces leaks proviennent de Namco Bandai.
birmou
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:38 PM
Putain Bandai Namco doivent l'avoir mauvaise là. A coup sûr le projet de From Software c'est aussi un jeu qu'ils éditent.
nobleswan
Le 2 suivra. Il était juste "console first" on PS4.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:39 PM
Par contre pour un jeu qui fût sur Nintendo je trouve abusé qu'il soit pas prévu que Switch aussi.
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:40 PM
birmou
Ah j'etais pas au courant, bonne nouvelle alors. Concrètement je sais pas ce que vaut la série.
opthomas
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:41 PM
MARIO ÇA FUIT !!!!!
kaiserstark
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:42 PM
misterpixel
Apparemment il est prévu sur Switch mais ça ne serait pas la version Remastered mais l'ancienne version du jeu.
link49
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:42 PM
Birmou
Apparemment, le line-up E3 de Bandai Namco va complètement être leaké sous peu...
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:43 PM
kaiserstark
Ah ouais... Genre la version Remastered tourne pas dessus lol
leonr4
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:43 PM
link49
Tu peux ajouter la Switch aussi avec une version non rematserisée.
link49
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:45 PM
Leonr4
Je viens de lire ça. La Switch aurait aussi cette version,mais pas en "4K Remastered"...
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:46 PM
Hs: fans de Gears:
https://mobile.twitter.com/GearsViking/status/1137141168645558272
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:46 PM
Je suis pas du tout joueur Switch mais si ils font une version simple non remasterisé c'est vraiment des bâtards quand même.
birmou
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:47 PM
misterpixel
nobleswan
Le remaster c'est juste un uspcale. Donc déjà c'est hyper flemmard de leur part.
Et comme il tourne deja en 720p sur PS3 c'est du flemmard flemmard.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:49 PM
birmou
C'est dégueulasse, dire qu'ils vont faire payer ça plein pot...
link49
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:49 PM
Nouvel Artworks :
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D8fv4agXYAAKu_6.png
et Info :
https://twitter.com/DirectFeedGames/status/1137141914682175490
Je rajoute tout ça...
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:51 PM
link49
Si je suis joueur Switch je leur crache à la gueule perso.
birmou
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:52 PM
misterpixel
Les gars ont l'intention de se mettre bien avec ce portage
link49
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:53 PM
Nobleswan
Après, c'est clair que c'est un peu abusé là...
misterpixel
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:54 PM
birmou
C'est pas dégueulasse niveau rentabilité j'avoue
nobleswan
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 11:55 PM
link49
Clairement, bon aprés perso je parle mais je viens de voir quelques vidéos de Gameplay et je dois dire que ça m'intéresse pas des masse.
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:01 AM
Nobleswan
Le premier, je le reprend au tout cas, car il est bien meilleur que le deuxième je trouve...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 AM
Putain demain nous aurons tous les jeux de l'E3
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 AM
Birmou
Link49
Nan mais Namco et les leaks, c'est limite si leurs projets ils sont open source tellement ils se font leaker facile
Opthomas
J'allais dire qu'est-ce tu fous avec l'avatar de Lordguyver et en cliquant sur ton profil je me suis vu dans ta liste d'amis, il se passe quoi là ?
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:04 AM
Chiotgamer
Pas faux.
Par contre apparemment, pas de version Xbox One...
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:06 AM
Link49
Ah
Mais d'un autre sens je vois pas trop l'intérêt de sortir une version remaster d'un jeu en cell-shading sortit la fin de la gen précédente... Enfin là en terme de portagite on a atteint de nouveaux sommets mdr...
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:13 AM
Chiotgamer
C'est clair.
Un nouveau visuel :
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/586676968804712469/586706626040299522/ni_no_kuno_switch.png
qui affirme un peu plus ce portage...
hyoga57
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:16 AM
nobleswan
Le first on PS4 ne voulait pas forcément dire Xbox One. Ni no Kuni II est également disponible sur Steam. Je dis ça, je dis rien...
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:17 AM
Link49
C'est juste question de revendre le jeu. T'façon on rentre dans l'ère du portage mtn. Un jeu ne sortira plus une fois mais deux, trois, quatre fois dans des version toujours plus upgradées tant graphiquement que de dlcs.
Ça va avec les jeux services qui sortent pas encore terminés, etc.
nobleswan
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:20 AM
hyoga57
J'ai rien dit moi, j'etais meme pas au courant que c'etait un "first On" le jeu m'intéresse même pas comme j'ai dit plus haut.
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:21 AM
Chiotgamer
Oui, ça va devenir la nouvelle norme je pense...
hyoga57
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:22 AM
Qu'ils foutent sur Switch la version DS en bonus...
nobleswan
Oui, mais je préfère préciser. De toute façon, si le premier sort sur Xbox One, le second suivra très certainement, j'en suis certain...
destati
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:25 AM
Le portage, c'est pas forcément mauvais. Quand on a plus une certaine console, retrouver un jeu embelli ou pouvoir y jouer dans de meilleurs conditions qu'à l'époque c'est bien mieux. Si on est intéressé, on achète, sinon on achète pas. Tant qu'on se sent pas obligé, tout va bien.
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:26 AM
Le site du jeu semble préciser PC, Switch et Ps4, mais pas Xbox One. Apparemment...
opthomas
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:34 AM
chiotgamer
Il ce passe que j'ai changé de Pseudo pour un truc plus fun
Fun car j'adore les jeux de mots
leonr4
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:36 AM
link49
Pour le coup c'est un peu naze de bouder la Xbox One sachant qu'il sera dispo presque partout.
hyoga57
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:46 AM
Maintenant, je veux un Remaster de Eternal Sonata...
suzukube
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:50 AM
nobleswan
C'est prévu PS4 / PC elle sort d'ou l'info Xbox ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
nobleswan Le 2 suivra. Il était juste "console first" on PS4.
Et comme il tourne deja en 720p sur PS3 c'est du flemmard flemmard.
Opthomas J'allais dire qu'est-ce tu fous avec l'avatar de Lordguyver et en cliquant sur ton profil je me suis vu dans ta liste d'amis, il se passe quoi là ?
Par contre apparemment, pas de version Xbox One...
Mais d'un autre sens je vois pas trop l'intérêt de sortir une version remaster d'un jeu en cell-shading sortit la fin de la gen précédente... Enfin là en terme de portagite on a atteint de nouveaux sommets mdr...
Un nouveau visuel : https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/586676968804712469/586706626040299522/ni_no_kuno_switch.png qui affirme un peu plus ce portage...
Ça va avec les jeux services qui sortent pas encore terminés, etc.
nobleswan Oui, mais je préfère préciser. De toute façon, si le premier sort sur Xbox One, le second suivra très certainement, j'en suis certain...