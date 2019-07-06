Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la Sorcière Céleste
name : Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la Sorcière Céleste
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
official website : http://www.ninokuni.jp/
E3 2019 Leak : Et un Remastered de plus...
Level 5


Voici une Information concernant la Saga Ni No Kuni :



Le jeu Ni No Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch Remastered sortirait sur PC, Xbox One et Ps4. Voici le Logo :



Et des Artworks :





Petite précision qui a son importance:



Simple portage de la version Ps3 sur Nintendo Switch. En attendant un premier trailer...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/ni-no-kuni-wrath-of-the-white-witch-remastered-has-leaked-e3-2019-x1-ps4-pc.121673
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:33 PM by link49
    comments (37)
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:37 PM
    Une serie que j'aurais jamais cru voir sur Xbox. Mais apparemment tout ces leaks proviennent de Namco Bandai.
    birmou posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:38 PM
    Putain Bandai Namco doivent l'avoir mauvaise là. A coup sûr le projet de From Software c'est aussi un jeu qu'ils éditent.

    nobleswan Le 2 suivra. Il était juste "console first" on PS4.
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:39 PM
    Par contre pour un jeu qui fût sur Nintendo je trouve abusé qu'il soit pas prévu que Switch aussi.
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:40 PM
    birmou Ah j'etais pas au courant, bonne nouvelle alors. Concrètement je sais pas ce que vaut la série.
    opthomas posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:41 PM
    MARIO ÇA FUIT !!!!!
    kaiserstark posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:42 PM
    misterpixel Apparemment il est prévu sur Switch mais ça ne serait pas la version Remastered mais l'ancienne version du jeu.
    link49 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:42 PM
    Birmou Apparemment, le line-up E3 de Bandai Namco va complètement être leaké sous peu...
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:43 PM
    kaiserstark Ah ouais... Genre la version Remastered tourne pas dessus lol
    leonr4 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:43 PM
    link49 Tu peux ajouter la Switch aussi avec une version non rematserisée.
    link49 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:45 PM
    Leonr4 Je viens de lire ça. La Switch aurait aussi cette version,mais pas en "4K Remastered"...
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:46 PM
    Hs: fans de Gears: https://mobile.twitter.com/GearsViking/status/1137141168645558272
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:46 PM
    Je suis pas du tout joueur Switch mais si ils font une version simple non remasterisé c'est vraiment des bâtards quand même.
    birmou posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:47 PM
    misterpixel nobleswan Le remaster c'est juste un uspcale. Donc déjà c'est hyper flemmard de leur part.

    Et comme il tourne deja en 720p sur PS3 c'est du flemmard flemmard.
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:49 PM
    birmou C'est dégueulasse, dire qu'ils vont faire payer ça plein pot...
    link49 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:49 PM
    Nouvel Artworks : https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D8fv4agXYAAKu_6.png et Info : https://twitter.com/DirectFeedGames/status/1137141914682175490 Je rajoute tout ça...
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:51 PM
    link49 Si je suis joueur Switch je leur crache à la gueule perso.
    birmou posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:52 PM
    misterpixel Les gars ont l'intention de se mettre bien avec ce portage
    link49 posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:53 PM
    Nobleswan Après, c'est clair que c'est un peu abusé là...
    misterpixel posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:54 PM
    birmou C'est pas dégueulasse niveau rentabilité j'avoue
    nobleswan posted the 06/07/2019 at 11:55 PM
    link49 Clairement, bon aprés perso je parle mais je viens de voir quelques vidéos de Gameplay et je dois dire que ça m'intéresse pas des masse.
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:01 AM
    Nobleswan Le premier, je le reprend au tout cas, car il est bien meilleur que le deuxième je trouve...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 AM
    Putain demain nous aurons tous les jeux de l'E3
    chiotgamer posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 AM
    Birmou Link49 Nan mais Namco et les leaks, c'est limite si leurs projets ils sont open source tellement ils se font leaker facile

    Opthomas J'allais dire qu'est-ce tu fous avec l'avatar de Lordguyver et en cliquant sur ton profil je me suis vu dans ta liste d'amis, il se passe quoi là ?
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:04 AM
    Chiotgamer Pas faux.

    Par contre apparemment, pas de version Xbox One...
    chiotgamer posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:06 AM
    Link49 Ah

    Mais d'un autre sens je vois pas trop l'intérêt de sortir une version remaster d'un jeu en cell-shading sortit la fin de la gen précédente... Enfin là en terme de portagite on a atteint de nouveaux sommets mdr...
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:13 AM
    Chiotgamer C'est clair.

    Un nouveau visuel : https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/586676968804712469/586706626040299522/ni_no_kuno_switch.png qui affirme un peu plus ce portage...
    hyoga57 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:16 AM
    nobleswan Le first on PS4 ne voulait pas forcément dire Xbox One. Ni no Kuni II est également disponible sur Steam. Je dis ça, je dis rien...
    chiotgamer posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:17 AM
    Link49 C'est juste question de revendre le jeu. T'façon on rentre dans l'ère du portage mtn. Un jeu ne sortira plus une fois mais deux, trois, quatre fois dans des version toujours plus upgradées tant graphiquement que de dlcs.
    Ça va avec les jeux services qui sortent pas encore terminés, etc.
    nobleswan posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:20 AM
    hyoga57 J'ai rien dit moi, j'etais meme pas au courant que c'etait un "first On" le jeu m'intéresse même pas comme j'ai dit plus haut.
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:21 AM
    Chiotgamer Oui, ça va devenir la nouvelle norme je pense...
    hyoga57 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:22 AM
    Qu'ils foutent sur Switch la version DS en bonus...

    nobleswan Oui, mais je préfère préciser. De toute façon, si le premier sort sur Xbox One, le second suivra très certainement, j'en suis certain...
    destati posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:25 AM
    Le portage, c'est pas forcément mauvais. Quand on a plus une certaine console, retrouver un jeu embelli ou pouvoir y jouer dans de meilleurs conditions qu'à l'époque c'est bien mieux. Si on est intéressé, on achète, sinon on achète pas. Tant qu'on se sent pas obligé, tout va bien.
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:26 AM
    Le site du jeu semble préciser PC, Switch et Ps4, mais pas Xbox One. Apparemment...
    opthomas posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:34 AM
    chiotgamer Il ce passe que j'ai changé de Pseudo pour un truc plus fun Fun car j'adore les jeux de mots
    leonr4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:36 AM
    link49 Pour le coup c'est un peu naze de bouder la Xbox One sachant qu'il sera dispo presque partout.
    hyoga57 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:46 AM
    Maintenant, je veux un Remaster de Eternal Sonata...
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:50 AM
    nobleswan C'est prévu PS4 / PC elle sort d'ou l'info Xbox ?
