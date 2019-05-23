Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name : Town
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
TOWN Nintendo Switch : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant une exclusivité Nintendo Switch :



Game Freak a dévoilé une nouvelle image de son RPG TWON. Pur rappel, voici à quoi ressemblait le jeu à son annonce en septembre :



En espérant en apprendre plus bientôt...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/335998-one-new-screenshot-for-town-shared
    posted the 05/23/2019 at 08:21 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    zekura posted the 05/23/2019 at 08:39 PM
    Imaginez si ce jeu est meilleur que Pokémon SS ? XD
    xenofamicom posted the 05/23/2019 at 08:41 PM
    zekura : Pas dur à imaginer, ça n'aurait rien de fou... (je dis pas que ce sera le cas, mais tout est possible)
    guiguif posted the 05/23/2019 at 08:46 PM
    Le jeu semble full demat malheureusement d'apres ce que j'avais vu sur sa fiche sur le site Nintendo
