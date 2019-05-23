accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
TOWN Nintendo Switch : Une nouvelle image dévoilée
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant une exclusivité Nintendo Switch :
Game Freak a dévoilé une nouvelle image de son RPG TWON. Pur rappel, voici à quoi ressemblait le jeu à son annonce en septembre :
En espérant en apprendre plus bientôt...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/335998-one-new-screenshot-for-town-shared
tags :
posted the 05/23/2019 at 08:21 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
zekura
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 08:39 PM
Imaginez si ce jeu est meilleur que Pokémon SS ? XD
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 08:41 PM
zekura
: Pas dur à imaginer, ça n'aurait rien de fou... (je dis pas que ce sera le cas, mais tout est possible)
guiguif
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 08:46 PM
Le jeu semble full demat malheureusement d'apres ce que j'avais vu sur sa fiche sur le site Nintendo
