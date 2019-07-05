Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon's Dogma : Dark Arisen
name : Dragon's Dogma : Dark Arisen
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
link49
Devil May Cry Switch : Les premières images dévoilées
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry sur Nintendo Switch :



Capcom précise sur le site officiel japonais, américain et européen que le jeu ne sortira uniquement qu'en version dématérialisée et qu'aucune version physique n'est prévue. Place ensuite aux images :















Cette version sortira cet été...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/devil-may-cry-appears-to-be-digital-only-on-switch
    posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:12 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    amario posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:15 AM
    C’est quoi la mauvaise nouvelle ? Que le jeu soit en demat ou alors qu’ils mettent une douille niveau prix et contenu pour un jeu qui date ?
    link49 posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:18 AM
    Il y a pas à dire,pour le moment, Capcom fait un travail remarquable sur Nintendo Swtich. Un sans-faute...
    shido posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:20 AM
    La news en home le dit déjà que c'est only dema . Il sert a rien l'article la
    link49 posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:25 AM
    Disons que pour la version eShop, ça sera un rappel alors...
    kidicarus posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:28 AM
    Même si j'aime ce premier épisode, Capcom peut le garder. Surtout quand ils vont annoncer le prix.
    link49 posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:31 AM
    Kidicarus Je dirais 29.99 euros je pense...
