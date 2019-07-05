accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Devil May Cry Switch : Les premières images dévoilées
Capcom
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry sur Nintendo Switch :
Capcom précise sur le site officiel japonais, américain et européen que le jeu ne sortira uniquement qu'en version dématérialisée et qu'aucune version physique n'est prévue. Place ensuite aux images :
Cette version sortira cet été...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/devil-may-cry-appears-to-be-digital-only-on-switch
posted the 05/07/2019 at 06:12 AM by
link49
comments (
6
)
amario
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:15 AM
C’est quoi la mauvaise nouvelle ? Que le jeu soit en demat ou alors qu’ils mettent une douille niveau prix et contenu pour un jeu qui date ?
link49
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:18 AM
Il y a pas à dire,pour le moment, Capcom fait un travail remarquable sur Nintendo Swtich. Un sans-faute...
shido
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:20 AM
La news en home le dit déjà que c'est only dema . Il sert a rien l'article la
link49
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:25 AM
Disons que pour la version eShop, ça sera un rappel alors...
kidicarus
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:28 AM
Même si j'aime ce premier épisode, Capcom peut le garder. Surtout quand ils vont annoncer le prix.
link49
posted
the 05/07/2019 at 06:31 AM
Kidicarus
Je dirais 29.99 euros je pense...
