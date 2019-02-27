Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Devil May Cry 5
10
Likes
Likers
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17839
visites since opening : 23604315
link49 > blog
all
Devil May Cry V : Une première note tombe
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry V :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

Devil May Cry 5 (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/10/9/9 [37/40]
Metro Exodus (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
Feudal Alloy (Nintendo Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
The Stillness of the Wind (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
Tangledeep (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
Yume Nikki : Dream Diary (Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
YIIK : A Postmodern RPG (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/6/7/8 [28/40]

Et voici un historique :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/02/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1578
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2019 at 07:15 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    linkudo posted the 02/27/2019 at 07:33 AM
    je n’ai toujours pas essayé la demo...
    link49 posted the 02/27/2019 at 07:36 AM
    Selon eux, c'est ni plus ni moins que le meilleur opus de la Saga...
    foxstep posted the 02/27/2019 at 07:42 AM
    Superbe note, mais malheureusement ça fait un moment que Famitsu et crédibilité ne font plus la paire.
    5120x2880 posted the 02/27/2019 at 07:58 AM
    Link49 Comme pour DMC4 avant, mais ça en fait pas une réalité heureusement.
    link49 posted the 02/27/2019 at 08:01 AM
    5120x2880 En tout cas, la Démo envoyait du lourd. Vivement la semaine prochaine...
    vachalait posted the 02/27/2019 at 08:04 AM
    Day one en deluxe.
    sonilka posted the 02/27/2019 at 08:04 AM
    Ils ont réussi à mieux noter DMCIV et DmC que DMC et DMC3. Pas de doute, on est bien chez Famitsu
    monz666 posted the 02/27/2019 at 08:07 AM
    DMC IV était très bien seulement il y'avait une arnaque au niveau level design
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre