Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry V :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :
Devil May Cry 5 (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/10/9/9 [37/40]
Metro Exodus (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
Feudal Alloy (Nintendo Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
The Stillness of the Wind (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
Tangledeep (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
Yume Nikki : Dream Diary (Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
YIIK : A Postmodern RPG (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/6/7/8 [28/40]
Et voici un historique :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/02/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1578
