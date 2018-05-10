accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
407
link49
Assassin's Creed Odyssey : La version Nintendo Switch en vidéo
Ubisoft
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey :
Après les Images d'hier, place à deux vidéos :
Pour rappel, le jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Cloud Version sur Nintendo Switch n'est disponible qu'au Japon…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/319884-assassin-s-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-gameplay-footage
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:00 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
shambala93
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:04 PM
Ça a l’air potable non ?
Par contre je n’ai pas suivi ces histoires de cloud, des explications ?
arquion
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:05 PM
shambala93
à priori c'est pas bon...
https://gamergen.com/tests/test-assassin-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-divine-comedie-switch-296181-1
link49
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:14 PM
Si ce jeu tourne relativement bien en streaming sur Switch, alors tous les autres jeux peuvent tourner également...
rbz
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:17 PM
link49
a première vue , ça tourne pas bien du tout ^^"
link49
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:20 PM
Rbz
Si j'ai bien compris, ça dépends énormément de la connexion du joueur...
rbz
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:22 PM
link49
le principe du cloud.
cette version est pas adapté pour les joueurs francais de toute manière (le serveur doit etre au japon comme re7) ..; faudrait un retour de joueur vivant au japon
birmou
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:23 PM
Le Cloud surtout pour une console portable en Wi-Fi c'est vraiment une solution de merde.
J'aurais 1000x préféré des épisodes portable dédié que cette solution a la con.
axlrose
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:24 PM
Logique qu'il faut une bonne connexion, c'est du cloud.
link49
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:27 PM
Rbz
Pas faux, mais à défaut de, c'est mieux que rien avoir du tout...
gemini
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:29 PM
En Cloud ça pourrait tourner sur un 3GS en même temps^^
monz666
posted
the 10/05/2018 at 05:57 PM
Le cloud dans ma campagne c'est un doux rêve
