Assassin's Creed Odyssey
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Assassin's Creed Odyssey : La version Nintendo Switch en vidéo
Ubisoft


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey :



Après les Images d'hier, place à deux vidéos :





Pour rappel, le jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Cloud Version sur Nintendo Switch n'est disponible qu'au Japon…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/319884-assassin-s-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-gameplay-footage
    posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:00 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    shambala93 posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:04 PM
    Ça a l’air potable non ?

    Par contre je n’ai pas suivi ces histoires de cloud, des explications ?
    arquion posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:05 PM
    shambala93 à priori c'est pas bon...
    https://gamergen.com/tests/test-assassin-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-divine-comedie-switch-296181-1
    link49 posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Si ce jeu tourne relativement bien en streaming sur Switch, alors tous les autres jeux peuvent tourner également...
    rbz posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:17 PM
    link49 a première vue , ça tourne pas bien du tout ^^"
    link49 posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Rbz Si j'ai bien compris, ça dépends énormément de la connexion du joueur...
    rbz posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:22 PM
    link49 le principe du cloud. cette version est pas adapté pour les joueurs francais de toute manière (le serveur doit etre au japon comme re7) ..; faudrait un retour de joueur vivant au japon
    birmou posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Le Cloud surtout pour une console portable en Wi-Fi c'est vraiment une solution de merde.

    J'aurais 1000x préféré des épisodes portable dédié que cette solution a la con.
    axlrose posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Logique qu'il faut une bonne connexion, c'est du cloud.
    link49 posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Rbz Pas faux, mais à défaut de, c'est mieux que rien avoir du tout...
    gemini posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:29 PM
    En Cloud ça pourrait tourner sur un 3GS en même temps^^
    monz666 posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Le cloud dans ma campagne c'est un doux rêve
