ajouter un titre
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[LEAK] Un gros jeu pour la Switch
Attention, gros Leak FAKE en provenance de nulle part (enfin si). Super Mario Galaxy 3 ne sera pas annoncé pendant l'E3.
J'efface cette merde si vous voulez
posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:00 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
21
)
raph64
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:02 PM
Hthtrsrshyyhytenyrhrtynyte§(grid"iAd;of",ifeiek"!dnnnn"!d,s
Je me suis défoulé sur ce clavier rempli de haine.
svr
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:02 PM
Laissez Galaxy au passé.
churos45
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:03 PM
[LEAK] Enième putaclic sur Gamekyo
vyse
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:04 PM
svr
grave bien qu'ils aient dit qu'ils avaient encore autant d'idée pour un 3eme épisode
koji
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:05 PM
t'aura les portages.
ilsortsurswitch
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:06 PM
Oui fait le
flom
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:09 PM
Moi je reve d un galaxy 3 apres un odyssey qui m a laisser de marbre
negan
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:10 PM
Le pire Mario 3D Galaxy
hyoga57
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:12 PM
Que j'aimerais un Remaster des deux Super Mario Galaxy. Le premier est le meilleur Mario 3D pour moi...
thomass2
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:15 PM
faut pas avoir une belle vie pour creer ce genre d'articles...
kikoo31
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:15 PM
thomass2
wazaaabi
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:17 PM
Ouai tu peux effacer merci
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:18 PM
On en est là...
zekk
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:18 PM
Non merci
wickette
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:21 PM
svr
Bah avec tous les portages ils auraient pu au moins porter des jeux vraiment attendus : Xenoblade (X ou pas), Super Mario Galaxy ou Zelda Wind Waker HD...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:23 PM
Je vais t' anéantir " Explosion de la Keyblade "
madness7
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:36 PM
J'efface cette merde si vous voulez
Non laisse, c'est la journée.
foxstep
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 05:40 PM
Osef et surtout ral le cul de Mario
vfries
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
Très bien fait ce fake
kali
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 06:28 PM
Ha tiens pas de concours...
coco98bis
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:03 PM
flom
Pareil, un SMG3 tout beau, tout neuf et en HD avec des mondes un peu plus ouverts. Un mélange de tous les Mario 3D, en fait, des mondes assez ouverts avec une exploration façon SM64/SMS/SMO mais toujours ce système de gravité.
