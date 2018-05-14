profile
[LEAK] Un gros jeu pour la Switch
Attention, gros Leak FAKE en provenance de nulle part (enfin si). Super Mario Galaxy 3 ne sera pas annoncé pendant l'E3.



J'efface cette merde si vous voulez
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (21)
    raph64 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Hthtrsrshyyhytenyrhrtynyte§(grid"iAd;of",ifeiek"!dnnnn"!d,s

    Je me suis défoulé sur ce clavier rempli de haine.
    svr posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Laissez Galaxy au passé.
    churos45 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:03 PM
    [LEAK] Enième putaclic sur Gamekyo

    vyse posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:04 PM
    svr grave bien qu'ils aient dit qu'ils avaient encore autant d'idée pour un 3eme épisode
    koji posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:05 PM
    t'aura les portages.
    ilsortsurswitch posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:06 PM
    Oui fait le
    flom posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:09 PM
    Moi je reve d un galaxy 3 apres un odyssey qui m a laisser de marbre
    negan posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Le pire Mario 3D Galaxy
    hyoga57 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:12 PM
    Que j'aimerais un Remaster des deux Super Mario Galaxy. Le premier est le meilleur Mario 3D pour moi...
    thomass2 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:15 PM
    faut pas avoir une belle vie pour creer ce genre d'articles...
    kikoo31 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:15 PM
    thomass2
    wazaaabi posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:17 PM
    Ouai tu peux effacer merci
    xenofamicom posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:18 PM
    On en est là...
    zekk posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Non merci
    wickette posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:21 PM
    svr Bah avec tous les portages ils auraient pu au moins porter des jeux vraiment attendus : Xenoblade (X ou pas), Super Mario Galaxy ou Zelda Wind Waker HD...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Je vais t' anéantir " Explosion de la Keyblade "
    madness7 posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:36 PM
    J'efface cette merde si vous voulez

    Non laisse, c'est la journée.
    foxstep posted the 05/14/2018 at 05:40 PM
    Osef et surtout ral le cul de Mario
    vfries posted the 05/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Très bien fait ce fake
    kali posted the 05/14/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Ha tiens pas de concours...
    coco98bis posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:03 PM
    flom Pareil, un SMG3 tout beau, tout neuf et en HD avec des mondes un peu plus ouverts. Un mélange de tous les Mario 3D, en fait, des mondes assez ouverts avec une exploration façon SM64/SMS/SMO mais toujours ce système de gravité.
