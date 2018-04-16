Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
link49
link49 > blog
DKC : TF : Une Edition Limitée sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :



Amazon Italie liste cette Edition. Elle contiendra entre autres :





Ainsi qu’une planche d’autocollants, au prix de 64.99 euros. Reste à voir si cette Edition sortira aussi chez nous, le 04 mai prochain…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/307101-amazon-italy-lists-special-edition-for-donkey-kong-country-tropi
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:56 PM by link49
    comments (29)
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Faut bien faire passer les 64,99 euros hein
    link49 posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:59 PM
    Si elle sort chez nous, je me laisserais peut-être tenté...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:00 PM
    Ce torchage de cul "N'oublie pas ton porte clef et tes autocollants en partant gamin" autant pas faire de SE.
    guiguif posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:01 PM
    kayl posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:01 PM
    C'est quoi une boite de céréales ? On dirait les cadeaux d'une boite de cheerios.
    galneryus posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:02 PM
    c'est honteux !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:02 PM
    link49 Et si tu as pas de tune pique en a tes parents car si tu as pas cette SE , tu as RATÉ TA VIE ! .......
    link49 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:05 PM
    darkxehanort94 J'ai jamais demandé de la thune à mes parents personnellement...
    sylphide posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:05 PM
    En ajoutant un Amiibo dans le collector ça aurait pu passer mais la ...
    linkart posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:06 PM
    Non merci, c'est quoi ce prix.
    aros posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
    Disponible le 04 Mai 2018 dans les rayons céréale de Leclerc, Carrefour et Géant. Disponible ultérieurement dans vos magasin Lidl

    La céréale qui nourrie ta console

    linkart
    Le porte-clé à coûté de la tune à produire, nan mais ta vus la qualité du truc ? Et puis regarde-moi ces superbes autocollants qui habille ta Switch
    whiteweedow25 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
    Cette banane !
    megaman posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
    mais lol, ils se font pas chier
    ekibyo posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Cette édition du pauvre.
    xenofamicom posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Le truc totalement inutile... ma version standard à 45€ sera amplement suffisante.
    shincloud posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
    25euro à la Fnac
    kayl posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Le porte clef, le truc que tu fais au centre aéré, 2h au four thermostat 8.
    zephon posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:17 PM
    la osef edition
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:19 PM
    link49 Et quand tu étais enfant Qui te payait tes jeux ?
    link49 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:20 PM
    darkxehanort94 J'attendais Noël et l'anniversaire pour avoir des jeux ou une console...
    e3ologue posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:21 PM
    hijikatamayora13 et en même temps vu combien ont chialés quand ils avaient annoncés la même pour BOTW et splat2 quelques mois après leur sortie, tu comprends qu'ils vont pas se priver
    lz posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:26 PM
    escobar posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Ce collector de la honte
    kikoo31 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:47 PM
    chiotgamer posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:48 PM
    La boite est immonde
    drybowser posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:02 PM
    sérieux un porte clé ?? et pourquoi pas un pin's tant qu'ils y sont !!!
    salocin posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:11 PM
    Bof !
    Les éditions limitées WiiU (box + amiibo) me manquent.
    fan2jeux posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Le Pin's "club dorothée", le meilleur!
