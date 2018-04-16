accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
DKC : TF : Une Edition Limitée sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :
Amazon Italie liste cette Edition. Elle contiendra entre autres :
Ainsi qu’une planche d’autocollants, au prix de 64.99 euros. Reste à voir si cette Edition sortira aussi chez nous, le 04 mai prochain…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/307101-amazon-italy-lists-special-edition-for-donkey-kong-country-tropi
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:56 PM by
link49
comments (
29
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 04:56 PM
Faut bien faire passer les 64,99 euros hein
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 04:59 PM
Si elle sort chez nous, je me laisserais peut-être tenté...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:00 PM
Ce torchage de cul "N'oublie pas ton porte clef et tes autocollants en partant gamin" autant pas faire de SE.
guiguif
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:01 PM
kayl
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:01 PM
C'est quoi une boite de céréales ? On dirait les cadeaux d'une boite de cheerios.
galneryus
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:02 PM
c'est honteux !
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:02 PM
link49
Et si tu as pas de tune pique en a tes parents car si tu as pas cette SE , tu as RATÉ TA VIE ! .......
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:05 PM
darkxehanort94
J'ai jamais demandé de la thune à mes parents personnellement...
sylphide
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:05 PM
En ajoutant un Amiibo dans le collector ça aurait pu passer mais la ...
linkart
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:06 PM
Non merci, c'est quoi ce prix.
aros
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
Disponible le 04 Mai 2018 dans les rayons céréale de Leclerc, Carrefour et Géant. Disponible ultérieurement dans vos magasin Lidl
La céréale qui nourrie ta console
linkart
Le porte-clé à coûté de la tune à produire, nan mais ta vus la qualité du truc ? Et puis regarde-moi ces superbes autocollants qui habille ta Switch
whiteweedow25
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
Cette banane !
megaman
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:09 PM
mais lol, ils se font pas chier
ekibyo
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
Cette édition du pauvre.
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
Le truc totalement inutile... ma version standard à 45€ sera amplement suffisante.
shincloud
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:13 PM
25euro à la Fnac
kayl
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:14 PM
Le porte clef, le truc que tu fais au centre aéré, 2h au four thermostat 8.
zephon
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:17 PM
la osef edition
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:19 PM
link49
Et quand tu étais enfant Qui te payait tes jeux ?
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:20 PM
darkxehanort94
J'attendais Noël et l'anniversaire pour avoir des jeux ou une console...
e3ologue
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:21 PM
hijikatamayora13
et en même temps vu combien ont chialés quand ils avaient annoncés la même pour BOTW et splat2 quelques mois après leur sortie, tu comprends qu'ils vont pas se priver
lz
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:26 PM
escobar
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:31 PM
Ce collector de la honte
kikoo31
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:47 PM
chiotgamer
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 05:48 PM
La boite est immonde
drybowser
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 06:02 PM
sérieux un porte clé ?? et pourquoi pas un pin's tant qu'ils y sont !!!
salocin
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 06:11 PM
Bof !
Les éditions limitées WiiU (box + amiibo) me manquent.
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 06:18 PM
Le Pin's "club dorothée", le meilleur!
