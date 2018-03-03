accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Capcom
official website :
http://www.capcom.com
link49
articles :
16115
visites since opening :
17940367
17940367
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Rumeur Nintendo Switch : Un autre portage de Capcom
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Il semblerait que Capcom sorte le jeu Marvel VS Capcom 3 également sur Nintendo Switch :
Reste à voir si cela se concrétisera avec une annonce lors du prochain Nintendo Direct ou lors de l'E3 2018...
Source :
https://gbatemp.net/threads/marvel-vs-capcom-3-leaked-for-switch.497917/
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:03 PM by
link49
link49
comments (
23
)
23
)
kuriringk
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:10 PM
Je préfère qu'ils portent Street Fighter V...
guiguif
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:11 PM
kuriringk
Envois un mail a Sony
hyoga57
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:12 PM
kuriringk
Bonne chance pour la négociation avec Sony qui a mis de l'argent dedans...
kaiserx
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:14 PM
C'est vraiment la dech cette annee sur la switch
Que des portage.
kuriringk
Arreter de mendier les exclus d'a coté, ca fais pitié
.
link49
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:14 PM
J'y crois à cette rumeur, à l'image du soutien de Capcom envers la Nintendo Switch...
kidicarus
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:18 PM
Je préférais tant une suite à tatsunoko vs capcom, car je n'ai pas trop apprécié m vs c3.
zabuza
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:19 PM
Osef total
negan
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:20 PM
kaiserx
''Arreter de mendier les exclus d'a coté, ca fais pitié"
Et toi arrête de cracher ta haine sur la NS va dehors te tirer sur l'élastique
kaiserx le 03/03/18 à 03h17
a ajouté un commentaire sur l'article Switch : 1 an... d'un blog.
"
cajp45
ravyxxs
Vous étes sérieux ? Mario kart = repompe, Zelda = multi wiiu, disgea = portage, arms =
, Spatoon 1.5, Xenoblade 2 = deception pour beacoup. Mario odyseey = beacoup de déçus également moins bon que la saga Galaxy.
"
link49
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:20 PM
Par contre, ils auraient pu porter le dernier...
sebalt
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:21 PM
Fake.
birmou
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:21 PM
kuriringk
N'écoute pas
guiguif
,
kaiserx
et
hyoga57
!!! Ils tentent de semer le doute en toi pour te maintenir éloigné de SF5 Switch Édition
Passe par Kyogamer l'ami des gamers , il a le bras long et connaît les bonnes personnes
link49
Pour le moment la Switch c'est la poubelle de Capcom ... Une vaste blague leur soutient pour le moment.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:22 PM
Non Merci ! Et quitte à faire des portages faites les Onimusha et Résident Évil.
link49
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:22 PM
Birmou
C'est un peu ça, effectivement...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:23 PM
birmou
Trop tard, j'ai demandé à Capcom d'annuler la version Switch...
cajp45
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:23 PM
kaiserx
je ne vois pas où est le mal de souhaiter un jeu d'un éditeurs tiers sur sa console.
nyseko
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
Ce n'est pas vraiment une exclus SFV, c'est une exclus console seulement.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
Sur le papier c'est pas impossible, c'est un jeu multiplateforme, le jeu tournait déjà sur PS3/X360 (et même PSVita) et qui est ressortie sur PS4/XOne, donc ça serait pas le premier dans ce cas et connaissant Capcom...
gamergunz
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
s'ils veulent vraiment continuer dans les portages j'aurais pas dit non sur le resident evil rebirth....
link49
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:25 PM
Nyseko
Pas faux, le jeu étant aussi sorti sur PC...
kaiserx
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:26 PM
cajp45
Quand on sais que c'est impossible comme dans ce cas ou sony finance, c'est quoi l’intérêt. En plus le jeu ne fonctionnerais pas sur switch car pas asser de puissance.
birmou
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:26 PM
hyoga57
hyoga57
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:28 PM
link49
Sauf que Sony à mis de l'argent dedans. C'est comme réclamer Bayonetta 3 sur PS4 et Xbox One, c'est dans le domaine de l'impossible pour l'instant...
birmou
posted
the 03/03/2018 at 03:30 PM
kaiserx
Euh..... Street Fighter 5 pourrait même être porté sur Vita s'ils le voulait lol faut arrêter de croire que c'est Crysis.
Par contre d'accord sur le passage où on le sais depuis des années que Sony ont verrouiller l'exclue console donc c'est stupide de demander un portage de ce titre en particulier. Même chose pour Dead Rising 3 (chez Microsoft) et Monster Hunter 3 , 4 , Génération (chez Nintendo) du même éditeur.
