Rumeur Nintendo Switch : Un autre portage de Capcom
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Il semblerait que Capcom sorte le jeu Marvel VS Capcom 3 également sur Nintendo Switch :



Reste à voir si cela se concrétisera avec une annonce lors du prochain Nintendo Direct ou lors de l'E3 2018...

Source : https://gbatemp.net/threads/marvel-vs-capcom-3-leaked-for-switch.497917/
    posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:03 PM by link49
    comments (23)
    kuriringk posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:10 PM
    Je préfère qu'ils portent Street Fighter V...
    guiguif posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:11 PM
    kuriringk Envois un mail a Sony
    hyoga57 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:12 PM
    kuriringk Bonne chance pour la négociation avec Sony qui a mis de l'argent dedans...
    kaiserx posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:14 PM
    C'est vraiment la dech cette annee sur la switch Que des portage.
    kuriringk Arreter de mendier les exclus d'a coté, ca fais pitié
    .
    link49 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:14 PM
    J'y crois à cette rumeur, à l'image du soutien de Capcom envers la Nintendo Switch...
    kidicarus posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Je préférais tant une suite à tatsunoko vs capcom, car je n'ai pas trop apprécié m vs c3.
    zabuza posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:19 PM
    Osef total
    negan posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:20 PM
    kaiserx ''Arreter de mendier les exclus d'a coté, ca fais pitié"

    Et toi arrête de cracher ta haine sur la NS va dehors te tirer sur l'élastique

    kaiserx le 03/03/18 à 03h17
    a ajouté un commentaire sur l'article Switch : 1 an... d'un blog.
    "cajp45 ravyxxs Vous étes sérieux ? Mario kart = repompe, Zelda = multi wiiu, disgea = portage, arms = , Spatoon 1.5, Xenoblade 2 = deception pour beacoup. Mario odyseey = beacoup de déçus également moins bon que la saga Galaxy. "
    link49 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Par contre, ils auraient pu porter le dernier...
    sebalt posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:21 PM
    Fake.
    birmou posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:21 PM
    kuriringk

    N'écoute pas guiguif , kaiserx et hyoga57 !!! Ils tentent de semer le doute en toi pour te maintenir éloigné de SF5 Switch Édition

    Passe par Kyogamer l'ami des gamers , il a le bras long et connaît les bonnes personnes

    link49 Pour le moment la Switch c'est la poubelle de Capcom ... Une vaste blague leur soutient pour le moment.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Non Merci ! Et quitte à faire des portages faites les Onimusha et Résident Évil.
    link49 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Birmou C'est un peu ça, effectivement...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:23 PM
    birmou Trop tard, j'ai demandé à Capcom d'annuler la version Switch...
    cajp45 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:23 PM
    kaiserx
    je ne vois pas où est le mal de souhaiter un jeu d'un éditeurs tiers sur sa console.
    nyseko posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Ce n'est pas vraiment une exclus SFV, c'est une exclus console seulement.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Sur le papier c'est pas impossible, c'est un jeu multiplateforme, le jeu tournait déjà sur PS3/X360 (et même PSVita) et qui est ressortie sur PS4/XOne, donc ça serait pas le premier dans ce cas et connaissant Capcom...
    gamergunz posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
    s'ils veulent vraiment continuer dans les portages j'aurais pas dit non sur le resident evil rebirth....
    link49 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Nyseko Pas faux, le jeu étant aussi sorti sur PC...
    kaiserx posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:26 PM
    cajp45 Quand on sais que c'est impossible comme dans ce cas ou sony finance, c'est quoi l’intérêt. En plus le jeu ne fonctionnerais pas sur switch car pas asser de puissance.
    birmou posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:26 PM
    hyoga57
    hyoga57 posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:28 PM
    link49 Sauf que Sony à mis de l'argent dedans. C'est comme réclamer Bayonetta 3 sur PS4 et Xbox One, c'est dans le domaine de l'impossible pour l'instant...
    birmou posted the 03/03/2018 at 03:30 PM
    kaiserx

    Euh..... Street Fighter 5 pourrait même être porté sur Vita s'ils le voulait lol faut arrêter de croire que c'est Crysis.

    Par contre d'accord sur le passage où on le sais depuis des années que Sony ont verrouiller l'exclue console donc c'est stupide de demander un portage de ce titre en particulier. Même chose pour Dead Rising 3 (chez Microsoft) et Monster Hunter 3 , 4 , Génération (chez Nintendo) du même éditeur.
