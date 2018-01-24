accueil
profile
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ Ps4/XboxOne : Prix de lancement
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :
On va faire simple : Auchan, Leclerc, la Fnac, Amazon et Carrefour vendront le jeu environ 55 euros. A Micromania, il faudra compter environ 70 euros :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira dans deux jours…
Source :
member15179.html
posted the 01/24/2018 at 12:15 AM by link49
link49
comments (
18
)
deeper
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:17 AM
Il est disponible depuis mardi à république par contre c'est 70 ou 75 € ça dépend des boutique
guiguif
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:19 AM
Amazon version physique a 54,90, version demat a 70, vive le demat
link49
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:20 AM
A la Fnac, il y avait un bon de 10 euros quand je l'ai réservé, mais maintenant, c'est un porte-clef offert...
guiguif
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:23 AM
link49
Normal, les bons sont limités, yavait 20 euros pour Secret of Mana et là ya 15 pour SOTC
link49
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:26 AM
Guiguif
C'est pour ça. Après, j'ai regardé pour le porte-clef :
https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a10927997/Porte-cles-Dragon-Ball-Z-Shenron-couleurs-objet-derive-Objet-derive
et il est pas si moche...
kuroni
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:48 AM
70 ou 75 euros pour jouer plus tôt à un jeu...
Dire que du temps de la loi Tepa, je faisais ce genre de conneries...
warminos
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 12:53 AM
A mon avis il sera vite en occas à bon prix, quand certains joueurs en auront marre de se faire poutrer.
mercure7
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 01:24 AM
warminos
Vu le mode story assez bof et le côté technique du jeu + "oh mé je peu pa volé ni me tranformé en comba ?" ... Ouais ça va être facile à trouver d'occase dès le début février
warminos
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 03:41 AM
mercure7
Cest trop ça
suzukube
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 04:23 AM
Je pense me le prendre chez Micromania.
milk
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 04:59 AM
mercure7
mdr toi aussi t as vu le post facebook de dbz.com haha Pathetique serieux tous ces sales noob de la baston merite l echaffaud pour deblaterrer autant de conneries
segadream
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 06:38 AM
Je le prendrais quand il sera à 20 euros max. Ou alors 50 euros en version complète mais clairement pas à plus.les notes des tests me paraissent tellement disproportionné.... Après avoir testé la beta, je l'ai trouvé moyen bof..
link49
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 07:31 AM
Personnellement, je l'ai eu à 44.99 euros à la Fnac, vu que j'avais un bon d'achat de 10 euros...
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 07:41 AM
pour infos certains leclerc c'est 46
link49
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 07:53 AM
Romgamer6859
Merci pour la précision...
grundbeld
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 08:20 AM
Les prix en physique sont corrects. Dommage que le jeu soit en semi-kit.
link49
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 08:25 AM
Grundbeld
Le je de base est quand même assez complet je trouve...
epicurien
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 08:45 AM
J'ai mis 800 francs dans des jeux DBZ tout moisis, j'peux bien mettre 50 boules dedans, mais les seasonpass annoncés avant même la sortie c'est un no go pour moi, j'attendrais la version complete
Dire que du temps de la loi Tepa, je faisais ce genre de conneries...