Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
On commence par les sorties préues en début d'année prchaine :
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (04/01)
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe (04/01)
- InnerSpace (16/01)
- World to the West (18/01)
- Chromagun (22/01)
- Lost Sphear (23/01)
- Shu (23/01)
- Dragon Quest Builders (09/02)
- Bayonetta 2 (16/02)
- Payday 2 (27/02)
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- Light Fingers
- Next Up Hero
- Runner 3
- Shovel Knight : King of Cards
- AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected
- Celeste
- Flipping Death
- Kirby Star Allies
- Penny-Punching Princess
- Wargroove
Puis par le milieu et fin d'année :
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- 2064 : Read Only Memories
- Attack on Titan 2
- Atelier Lydia & Suelle
- Bayonetta 3
- Blade Strangers
- Blazblue : Cross Tag Battle
- Crazy Justice
- Fe
- Fire Emblem Switch
- Hollow Knight
- Huntdown
- Indivisible
- Mega Man 11
- Metroid Prime 4
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mulaka
- Owlboy
- Pokemon Switch
- Project Octopath Traveler
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Starlink : Battle for Atlas
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steep
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Syberia 3
- The Longest 5 Minutes
- Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes
- Wandersong
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yoshi
Pour le moment, c'est assez vague. Vivement un Nintendo Direct pour éclaircir tout ça...
Source : http://twinfinite.net/2017/12/all-nintendo-switch-releases-confirmed-for-2018/2/
link49 Si c'est comme les versions Game Cube et Wii, ce sera probablement mon GOTY 2018 également...
C'est ma grosse attente pour la Switch. Je mise énormément sur ce jeu(presque 10 heures sur la démo).
Fire Emblem
Pokémon
Vila!
En espérant du neuf dicci Janvier.