Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Fire Emblem 2018
6
Likes
Likers
name : Fire Emblem 2018
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
329
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15763
visites since opening : 17095889
link49 > blog
all
Nintendo Switch : Ce que nous réserve pour le moment 2018
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



On commence par les sorties préues en début d'année prchaine :

- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (04/01)
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe (04/01)
- InnerSpace (16/01)
- World to the West (18/01)
- Chromagun (22/01)
- Lost Sphear (23/01)
- Shu (23/01)
- Dragon Quest Builders (09/02)



- Bayonetta 2 (16/02)



- Payday 2 (27/02)
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- Light Fingers
- Next Up Hero
- Runner 3
- Shovel Knight : King of Cards
- AWAY : Journey to the Unexpected
- Celeste
- Flipping Death
- Kirby Star Allies
- Penny-Punching Princess
- Wargroove

Puis par le milieu et fin d'année :

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection



- 2064 : Read Only Memories
- Attack on Titan 2
- Atelier Lydia & Suelle
- Bayonetta 3
- Blade Strangers
- Blazblue : Cross Tag Battle
- Crazy Justice
- Fe
- Fire Emblem Switch



- Hollow Knight
- Huntdown
- Indivisible
- Mega Man 11
- Metroid Prime 4



- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mulaka
- Owlboy
- Pokemon Switch



- Project Octopath Traveler



- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Starlink : Battle for Atlas
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steep
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Syberia 3
- The Longest 5 Minutes
- Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes



- Wandersong
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus



- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yoshi

Pour le moment, c'est assez vague. Vivement un Nintendo Direct pour éclaircir tout ça...

Source : http://twinfinite.net/2017/12/all-nintendo-switch-releases-confirmed-for-2018/2/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:11 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:24 AM
    Fire Emblem, Octopath Traveler et Shin Megami Tensei V pour moi. Metroid Prime 4 sortira très certainement en 2019...
    ouroboros4 posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:25 AM
    hyoga57 Octopath il est pas prévu pour le printemps 2018?
    link49 posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:26 AM
    Ma grosse attente reste Fire Emblem. Si Nintendo ne se loupe pas, ça sentira bon mon GOTY 2018...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:32 AM
    ouroboros4 Il me semble que oui, à vérifier tout de même...

    link49 Si c'est comme les versions Game Cube et Wii, ce sera probablement mon GOTY 2018 également...
    ritalix posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:32 AM
    Joyeux noel link !
    ouroboros4 posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:33 AM
    hyoga57 J'espère!
    C'est ma grosse attente pour la Switch. Je mise énormément sur ce jeu(presque 10 heures sur la démo).
    noctis posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:34 AM
    Joyeux Noel !!!! Octopath Traveler, Shin Megami Tensei V , Metroid 4 , et Valkyria Chronicles 4 pour le moment
    furtifdor posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:35 AM
    Octopath Travelers
    Fire Emblem
    Pokémon

    Vila!
    misterpixel posted the 12/25/2017 at 01:59 AM
    Pokémon et ... voilà pour moi.
    En espérant du neuf dicci Janvier.
    koji posted the 12/25/2017 at 02:21 AM
    Je me trompe ou pour le moment, Pokemon , metroid et bayo3 n'ont aucune date meme annee lors de leurs annonces ? Pourquoi tout le monde les met en 2018 alors qu'ont en sais rien ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre