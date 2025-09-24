Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Hades II
2
name : Hades II
platform : Switch 2
editor : N.C
developer : Supergiant Games
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
link49
472
[Tests] Hades 2 : En course aussi pour le titre de GOTY 2025?
Les notes tombent pour la suite d'Hades :



Voici sa Moyenne Metacritic :



Ca sent vraiment très bon.

Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/hades-ii/
    posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:09 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    rogeraf posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:11 PM
    Tu veux dire qu'il aurait une chance contre Bubsy 4D ?? Link
    link49 posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:13 PM
    rogeraf Oui.

    Cette année de fou quand même : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight Silksong et maintenant Hades 2.
    vyse posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:14 PM
    On sait tous que ce sera entre silksong et expédition et Hadès 2
    xynot posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:17 PM
    Le GOTY sera soit un jeu AA ou un jeu indé, et ça, c'est très bien.
    soulfull posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:17 PM
    Precommandé à 18 euros sur le store South Africa. Il S'annonce top.
    rogeraf posted the 09/24/2025 at 04:24 PM
    xynot Ou au hasard ... Metroid 4
