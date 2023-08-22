accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
276
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sunmiels
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5916
visites since opening :
9432026
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Crimson Desert: Nouveau Trailer
La dingz
(Tears of the Kingdom en PLS
)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:35 PM by
guiguif
comments (
7
)
rbz
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:38 PM
Vous aimez trop être hype par des truc comme ça
. La tech est propre mais c'est trop foutraque pour être pris au sérieux , je pouvais citer une dizaine de jeu dans le trailer ...
shambala93
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:39 PM
En effet ça a l’air mieux que Zelda.
marchale
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
J'ai bien kiffe le mélange de genre ,si l'histoire suis ça peut être une turie .
projetgenesis
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
En tout cas ça donne plus envie que tous les autres jeux qui graphiquement "claquent" mais dans lesquels il ne se passe rien que de la baston.
Ça manque clairement d'ambition dans les JV aujourd'hui, et là avec Crimson Desert, on en a.
Ça c'est de la NextGen.
altair762
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
Mais non ils ont osé plagié
kaijun
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
Il est 10 000 fois mieux que Zelda, c'est un gros Banger
yukilin
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:45 PM
Ce plagiat à chaque seconde
Mais le jeu à la mérite d'avoir un trailer dynamique fait pour en mettre plein la vue. La technique semble aussi excellente. A suivre.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ça manque clairement d'ambition dans les JV aujourd'hui, et là avec Crimson Desert, on en a.
Ça c'est de la NextGen.
Mais le jeu à la mérite d'avoir un trailer dynamique fait pour en mettre plein la vue. La technique semble aussi excellente. A suivre.