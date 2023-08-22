profile
all
Crimson Desert: Nouveau Trailer
La dingz
(Tears of the Kingdom en PLS )

    posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:38 PM
    Vous aimez trop être hype par des truc comme ça . La tech est propre mais c'est trop foutraque pour être pris au sérieux , je pouvais citer une dizaine de jeu dans le trailer ...
    shambala93 posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:39 PM
    En effet ça a l’air mieux que Zelda.
    marchale posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
    J'ai bien kiffe le mélange de genre ,si l'histoire suis ça peut être une turie .
    projetgenesis posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
    En tout cas ça donne plus envie que tous les autres jeux qui graphiquement "claquent" mais dans lesquels il ne se passe rien que de la baston.

    Ça manque clairement d'ambition dans les JV aujourd'hui, et là avec Crimson Desert, on en a.

    Ça c'est de la NextGen.
    altair762 posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
    Mais non ils ont osé plagié
    kaijun posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:40 PM
    Il est 10 000 fois mieux que Zelda, c'est un gros Banger
    yukilin posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:45 PM
    Ce plagiat à chaque seconde
    Mais le jeu à la mérite d'avoir un trailer dynamique fait pour en mettre plein la vue. La technique semble aussi excellente. A suivre.
