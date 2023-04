This one is for my one and only true lovePrincess PeachPeach, you're so coolAnd with my star we're gonna rulePeach, understandI'm gonna love you til' the very endPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesI love you, ohPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesI love you, ohMario, Luigi and a Donkey Kong tooA thousand troops of Koopas couldn't keep me from youPrincess Peach, at the end of the lineI'll make you mine, ohPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesPeaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, PeachesI love you, ohPeaches, Peaches, Peach, Peach