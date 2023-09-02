profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6885
visites since opening : 8571543
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Netflix] Un trailer pour le film Luther
Le film Luther se dévoile avec un trailer, toujours avec l'excellentissime Idris Elba.



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    killia
    posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:13 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    killia posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:13 PM
    enfin le trailer
    liberty posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:22 PM
    J'espère une super enquête bien tordu.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:33 PM
    lol...j'ai cru un film sur Martin Luther King...
    chucksly posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:47 PM
    Le côté action me laisse perplexe, mais j'adore tellement la série
    michaeljackson posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:52 PM
    Idris Elba c'est un peu le Omar Sy americain
    shinz0 posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:57 PM
    michaeljackson il est britannique
    onimusha posted the 02/09/2023 at 06:59 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    moi aussi lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo