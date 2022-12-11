profile
Dead Space Remake
name : Dead Space Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Un steelbook pour Dead Space Remake
A défaut d'avoir droit au collector, à un prix correct. Car bon, plus de 350€ pour un collector, c'est sans moi. Le jeu Dead Space Remake aura droit à un steelbook plutôt sympa.

    posted the 11/12/2022 at 03:59 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    denton posted the 11/12/2022 at 04:06 PM
    Sobre efficace
    blacksad6 posted the 11/12/2022 at 04:12 PM
    Il est parfait! On fait comment pour le choper?
    nosphor68 posted the 11/12/2022 at 04:16 PM
    blacksad6 à mon avis il sera en bonus de précommande chez Micromania ou FNAC
