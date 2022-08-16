profile
Evil West
name : Evil West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Focus Entertainment
developer : Flying Wild Hog
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Focus Home Interactive] Evil West reporté
Le jeu Evil West aura un peu de retard, mais il sortira bien cette année.



Le jeu sera disponible le 22 Novembre 2022.
    posted the 08/16/2022 at 04:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 08/16/2022 at 04:23 PM
    Fin Novembre, c'est pas trop une bonne date pour les indés, ça sent un autre report
    yanissou posted the 08/16/2022 at 05:04 PM
    Fin novembre aie septembre c'etais tranquille au moins
    colt posted the 08/16/2022 at 05:28 PM
    oh non bordel !!!! putain septembre c'etait bon là , fais chier bordel de bordeaux

    il va se faire sodom en novembre
    ducknsexe posted the 08/16/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Cest un rebelle il a pas peur
