leblogdeshacka > blog
[Warner Bros] Une nouvelle affiche pour Barbie (non officielle)
Une nouvelle affiche non officielle pour le film Barbie avec Margot Robbie et Ryan Gosling.

    posted the 07/23/2022 at 02:48 PM by leblogdeshacka
    liberty posted the 07/23/2022 at 03:31 PM
    Plagiat officiel ?
    Je déteste Margot Robbie elle est a chier comme actrice.
    julienjulien posted the 07/23/2022 at 03:43 PM
    liberty Sa plastique lui donne une carte "bonne actrice".
