[Prime Video] Un nouveau trailer pour The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Un nouveau trailer pour la série The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sur le vient d'arriver à l'occasion de la SDCC 2022.



La série sera disponible le 2 septembre sur Prime Video.
    posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:20 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Je ne craquerai pas je serai patient

    Vivement le septembre
    korou posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:33 PM
    Allez avant que l’élite s’y mette :
    On sent le wokisme dans la bande annonce, au secours
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:36 PM
    korou faut arrêter avec le mot "wokisme" pour tout et n'importe quoi

    La diversité du casting n'a rien à voir avec le mouvement Woke, si ça te gène des noirs ou métisses dans le casting personne t'obliges à regarder
    korou posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:37 PM
    shinz0 c’était de l’ironie hein. Moi j’ai aucun soucis.
    isora posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:37 PM
    Ça va se faire un marathon Hobbit/SDA pour se préparer (je vais partir sur les versions cinémas pour les découvrir, je n’ai vu que les extended)
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:37 PM
    korou ok
    korou posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:38 PM
    shinz0 j’aurais dû préciser ^^

    En tout cas ça tue, vivement
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:42 PM
    korou j'avais un doute après avoir posté
    wilhelm posted the 07/22/2022 at 06:46 PM
    Cette reconversion d'Eminem en Sauron, je n'étais pas prêt.
    bennj posted the 07/22/2022 at 07:01 PM
    Je trouve le coté des décors assez figés stylistiquement parlant assez proche de ce qu'a pu apporter Jackson avec sa trilogie. C'est totalement différence d'un GoT par exemple qui a son propre style, avec des passages beaucoup plus dynamiques. Content qu'il ait respecté cela.
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/22/2022 at 07:49 PM
    wilhelm j'étais pas prêt non plus
    Je vais laisser passer et je verrais plus tard. Amazon fait de bonnes séries mais a voir pour celle ci.
