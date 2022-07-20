profile
leblogdeshacka
412
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6009
visites since opening : 7372689
leblogdeshacka > blog
[HBO] Un trailer pour House of the Dragon :
La série dérivée de Game of Thrones se dévoile avec un trailer en attendant sa sortie le 22 août à 3h00 du matin chez nous, sur OCS.



https://www.ocs.fr/evenement/house-of-the-dragon
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/20/2022 at 10:09 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    sdkios posted the 07/20/2022 at 10:42 PM
    Mouais, a voir. La hype est plus tellement la, la fin de la série de base était moisie, la série osait plus rien par rapport a ses premières saisons, c'était mou du genou. Du coup, un spin off d'un truc moyen, va falloir bien gerer pour en faire un truc vraiment prenant haha. Y a trop de temps qui est passé en plus, pas sur que le public soit encore la. (C'est que mon avis, je sais que comme pour toutes ces grosses licenses, y a des gens qui suivront quoiqu'il arrive)
    Après, si on peut retrouver le niveau des 4 premières saisons de GoT, je dis pas non c'est clair !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo