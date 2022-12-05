profile
Dead Space Remake
1
Likers
name : Dead Space Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5705
visites since opening : 6899797
leblogdeshacka > blog
[EA] Dead Space Remake se date!
Dead Space Remake se date enfin et il faudra attendre l'année prochaine, le 27 Janvier 2023 pour être précis, sauf mauvaise entre temps.


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    yobloom posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:43 PM
    reporté au deuxième semestre?
    bigb0ss posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:44 PM
    yobloom qui prend les paris ?
    azerty posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:45 PM
    Bientôt une présentation de Crimson Desert ✌️
    umibozu posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:45 PM
    23 janvier 2027
    jenicris posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:46 PM
    Day one.
    playstation2008 posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:54 PM
    Ils voudront "pas être un jeu comme Cyberpunk 2077" attention le report !
    ozymandias posted the 05/12/2022 at 06:57 PM
    Trop cool
    midomashakil posted the 05/12/2022 at 07:05 PM
    allez rendez vous 2023 pour des report au 2024
    maintenant le tour de GOW
    elenaa posted the 05/12/2022 at 07:21 PM
    Les blagues sur les reports c'est surfait les gars.

    Sinon, c'est cool mais ça paraît super tôt O_o
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo