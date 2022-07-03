





Super Saiyan Son Gohan





Super Saiyan Son Goten





Kuura/Metal Kuula





Thalès





Super Janemba





Bills





Super Saiyan Brolly



Les figurines pour la Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball History of the film se dévoile et bordel, il y a du lourd. Entre la Cooler classique et métal, la Janemba et Beerus sans compter sur Thalès, j'en veux bordel de merde.Date de sortie prévue pour mi-juillet 2022