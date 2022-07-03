ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
411
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5468
visites since opening : 6529813
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bandai] Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball History of the film
Les figurines pour la Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball History of the film se dévoile et bordel, il y a du lourd. Entre la Cooler classique et métal, la Janemba et Beerus sans compter sur Thalès, j'en veux bordel de merde.




Super Saiyan Son Gohan


Super Saiyan Son Goten


Kuura/Metal Kuula


Thalès


Super Janemba


Bills


Super Saiyan Brolly


Date de sortie prévue pour mi-juillet 2022
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    amassous
    posted the 03/07/2022 at 11:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    amassous posted the 03/07/2022 at 11:18 AM
    Il manque Goku pour le Kamehameha
    amassous posted the 03/07/2022 at 11:20 AM
    Sinon cette Ichiban Kuji est un rêve , dommage y'a pas Tapion et Bojack.
    draer posted the 03/07/2022 at 11:21 AM
    Enfin ils osent faire des loteries originales sans se sentir obligés de toujours mettre un Goku, bon y'a Thales et Goten mais quand même.
    terikku posted the 03/07/2022 at 12:22 PM
    Dommage pour goku, mais au moins on a enfin gohan et goten pour le kamehameha
    spidergaylord posted the 03/07/2022 at 12:29 PM
    Leblogdeshacka Pour les 2 de Cooler, ça peut m'intéresser vu que j'ai pris celle-ci pas plus tard que Jeudi dernier

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThWQRQRdKw4 />
    Et sinon ouais que des belles figurines avec pour moi la Janemba qui finira obligatoirement à la maison.

    Rq HS: j'ai aussi craqué pour 2 dames Vendredi dernier:

    une de DB
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Dvmpt2Owmw />
    et une autre d'une série que j'affectionne , Sword Art Online

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syDbLb6qDKI />
    ( par contre pour cette dernière, le prix a vraiment bien piqué au moment du passage en caisse vu que j'avais pas vu le le 1er chiffre avant la virgule car d'autres figurines l'avait caché en vitrine )

    https://www.shopforgeek.com/SWORD-ART-ONLINE-ASUNA-GODDESS-OF-CREATION-STACIA-STATUETTE-22CM-188865.html
    amassous posted the 03/07/2022 at 01:11 PM
    draer Sauf que justement pour le Kamehameha il manque Goku là
    draer posted the 03/07/2022 at 01:16 PM
    amassous Il y en a tellement des Goku SSJ kamehameha que doit bien déjà en avoir un qui collerait niveau pose et taille.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo