Un steelbook pour Spider-Man NWH + 5€
Maintenant, que le film Spider-Man No Way Home est disponible dans les salles obscures, la Fnac propose un steelbook du film avec 5€ en CC en préco.




Qui a vu le film ?

Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dspider%2Bman%2Bno%2Bway%2Bhome%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 12/17/2021 at 05:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    sylphide posted the 12/17/2021 at 05:49 PM
    Un steelbook du film mais sans le film ? puisqu'il vient de sortir au cinéma je me trompe ou je suis bon ?
    sylphide posted the 12/17/2021 at 05:52 PM
    Je rectifie Steelbook en précommande pour ça sortie le 20 Avril 2022 avec 5€ de cheque cadeau... c'est de la préco !!
    playstation2008 posted the 12/17/2021 at 05:59 PM
    Par contre t'as mis l'image de Far From Home ^^
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/17/2021 at 06:50 PM
    playstation2008 le con, je corrige
    sylphide Yep, c'est de la préco
    bladagun posted the 12/17/2021 at 06:57 PM
    Pas vu mais je me suis déjà tellement fait spoilé juste avec les thumbnails de YouTube pfff les gens sont sans pitié tant qu'ils ont des vu, je les tuerais bien tous
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2021 at 07:07 PM
    bladagun bienvenu au club
    Saleté de Youtubers et Influenceurs
    umibozu posted the 12/17/2021 at 07:32 PM
    le 2eme visuel est meilleur (Zavvy fait un sondage actuellement)
