[Netflix] Le programme du mois d'août 2021
Le programme de Netflix, pour le mois d'août 2021, se dévoile.




1er août

Yves Saint Laurent - De Jalil Lespert
10 Cloverfield Lane
Rampage
Contrôle Parental
World Trade Center

3 août

Shiny_Flakes : Le petit baron du darknet
Ovni classés top secret

4 août

Control Z - Saison 2
Aftermath
Cocaïne Cowboy

6 août

Vivo
Hit & Run

8 août

Le transporteur 3

9 août

Shaman King

10 août

Untold : L'envers du sport - 1 épisode par semaine

11 août

The Kissing Booth 3

12 août

Riverdale - Saison 5 partie 2
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

13 août

Disparu à jamais - Adapté d'un roman d'Harlan Coben
Valéria - Saison 2
Beckett - Avec John David Washington
Son royaume
Beckett

15 août

Downton Abbey - L'intégrale
Ocean's 8
Scream Girl

17 août

L'incroyable famille Kardashian - Saison 5

20 août

La directrice - Avec Sandra Oh
Sweet Girl - Avec Jason Momoa
The Loud House Movie

23 août

The Witcher : Le cauchemar du Loup
Mr. Robot - L'intégrale
Tomb Raider - Avec Alicia Vikander

24 août

Oggy Oggy

25 août

Clickbait

26 août

Edens Zero

29 août

Nevertheless

31 août

Good Girls - Saison 4
Sparking Joy
