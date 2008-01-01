Le programme de Netflix, pour le mois d'août 2021, se dévoile.
1er août
Yves Saint Laurent - De Jalil Lespert
10 Cloverfield Lane
Rampage
Contrôle Parental
World Trade Center
3 août
Shiny_Flakes : Le petit baron du darknet
Ovni classés top secret
4 août
Control Z - Saison 2
Aftermath
Cocaïne Cowboy
6 août
Vivo
Hit & Run
8 août
Le transporteur 3
9 août
Shaman King
10 août
Untold : L'envers du sport - 1 épisode par semaine
11 août
The Kissing Booth 3
12 août
Riverdale - Saison 5 partie 2
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
13 août
Disparu à jamais - Adapté d'un roman d'Harlan Coben
Valéria - Saison 2
Beckett - Avec John David Washington
Son royaume
Beckett
15 août
Downton Abbey - L'intégrale
Ocean's 8
Scream Girl
17 août
L'incroyable famille Kardashian - Saison 5
20 août
La directrice - Avec Sandra Oh
Sweet Girl - Avec Jason Momoa
The Loud House Movie
23 août
The Witcher : Le cauchemar du Loup
Mr. Robot - L'intégrale
Tomb Raider - Avec Alicia Vikander
24 août
Oggy Oggy
25 août
Clickbait
26 août
Edens Zero
29 août
Nevertheless
31 août
Good Girls - Saison 4
Sparking Joy