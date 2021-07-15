ajouter un tigre
[Hot Toys] Du lourd en approche !!
Hot Toys, prépare du lourd pour les prochains mois avec pleins de nouvelles figurines, qui se dévoilent avec une photo chacunes.






Iron Strange



Black Widow





Deadpool



Mark




Boba



Boba

    playstation2008
    posted the 07/15/2021 at 07:31 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    ratchet posted the 07/15/2021 at 07:47 AM
    Ta quand même oublier la principale, celle de Spider-Man 3 avec la tenue Mysthique !!!!!!!
    cobrasnake posted the 07/15/2021 at 08:07 AM
    bordel celle de boba fett

    j'aimerais uehot toys fassent aussi une de red hood
    zekura posted the 07/15/2021 at 08:33 AM
    Le Iron Strange, c'est un spoil du prochain Spider Man ?
    andi posted the 07/15/2021 at 08:39 AM
    zekura Non c'est une scène qui a été tourné et jamais utilisé dans Avenger Infinty War
    playstation2008 posted the 07/15/2021 at 08:49 AM
    Iron strange
    bladagun posted the 07/15/2021 at 09:06 AM
    Les années passé et les effets comme les pouvoir de strange, l'eau, feu etc en jouets c'est toujours archi degeu
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/15/2021 at 09:29 AM
    ratchet non je vais faire un post dessus
    ratchet posted the 07/15/2021 at 09:50 AM
    leblogdeshacka: Encore mieux alors
    zekura posted the 07/15/2021 at 09:56 AM
    andi j'étais pas au courant de cette scene. Perso je vois pas comment elle aurait pu arriver !
    choroq posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:08 AM
    J'aimerai surtout la michael jackson smooth criminal deluxe edition de purearts, a coté elle explose tout les superhéros, mais qui déjà, sont très jolie.
    nakata posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:26 AM
    Qqun a des figurines jurassic park/world de cette collection ?
    jaysennnin posted the 07/15/2021 at 12:12 PM
    la figurine de black widow est une référence directe au film
