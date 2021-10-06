



Laced Records annonce l'arrivée imminente du coffret vinyles Resident Evil 2, dans une édition collector.Track ListDISC 1SIDE ASaudadeThe BeginningWhat's Going On?The Beginning of FearLeon and Claire MeetMementoSIDE BAccidentRaccoon CityR.P.D. HallFear AgainSave RoomSecret HopeAbsurd AdventCerberusDISC 2SIDE AAs One DesiresBlack ImpactEscapeConflagrationConflagration ⅡHide & SeekSIDE BThe Straight and WindingPanicReliving the PresentIn the Cable CarIvyThird DemiseDISC 3SIDE AA Treatment for SherryBetrayal and DeathRegretsCollapseLast JudgmentExpansionSIDE BMournful PursuitEndingFifth GenerationAnother EndCreditsConsequenceSave Room (Model Screen)DISC 4SIDE ALooming DreadTofu on FireThe Rain of MourningThe March to SurviveIn Search of Lost TimeSIDE BRun, Kathy, RunGrim StruggleLe coffret coûte £70 sur le site de Laced Records