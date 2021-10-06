Laced Records annonce l'arrivée imminente du coffret vinyles Resident Evil 2, dans une édition collector.
Track List
DISC 1
SIDE A
Saudade
The Beginning
What's Going On?
The Beginning of Fear
Leon and Claire Meet
Memento
SIDE B
Accident
Raccoon City
R.P.D. Hall
Fear Again
Save Room
Secret Hope
Absurd Advent
Cerberus
DISC 2
SIDE A
As One Desires
Black Impact
Escape
Conflagration
Conflagration Ⅱ
Hide & Seek
SIDE B
The Straight and Winding
Panic
Reliving the Present
In the Cable Car
Ivy
Third Demise
DISC 3
SIDE A
A Treatment for Sherry
Betrayal and Death
Regrets
Collapse
Last Judgment
Expansion
SIDE B
Mournful Pursuit
Ending
Fifth Generation
Another End
Credits
Consequence
Save Room (Model Screen)
DISC 4
SIDE A
Looming Dread
Tofu on Fire
The Rain of Mourning
The March to Survive
In Search of Lost Time
SIDE B
Run, Kathy, Run
Grim Struggle
Le coffret coûte £70 sur le site de Laced Records
