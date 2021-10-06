ajouter un tigre
[Laced Records] Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition
Laced Records annonce l'arrivée imminente du coffret vinyles Resident Evil 2, dans une édition collector.





Track List

DISC 1

SIDE A

Saudade
The Beginning
What's Going On?
The Beginning of Fear
Leon and Claire Meet
Memento

SIDE B

Accident
Raccoon City
R.P.D. Hall
Fear Again
Save Room
Secret Hope
Absurd Advent
Cerberus

DISC 2

SIDE A

As One Desires
Black Impact
Escape
Conflagration
Conflagration Ⅱ
Hide & Seek

SIDE B

The Straight and Winding
Panic
Reliving the Present
In the Cable Car
Ivy
Third Demise

DISC 3

SIDE A

A Treatment for Sherry
Betrayal and Death
Regrets
Collapse
Last Judgment
Expansion

SIDE B

Mournful Pursuit
Ending
Fifth Generation
Another End
Credits
Consequence
Save Room (Model Screen)

DISC 4

SIDE A

Looming Dread
Tofu on Fire
The Rain of Mourning
The March to Survive
In Search of Lost Time

SIDE B

Run, Kathy, Run
Grim Struggle

Le coffret coûte £70 sur le site de Laced Records
https://www.lacedrecords.co/collections/resident-evil/products/resident-evil-2-limited-edition-x4lp-boxset
    posted the 06/10/2021 at 01:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    pharrell posted the 06/10/2021 at 01:27 PM
    A quel moment dans la journée tu écoutes ce genre de choses ?!
    nigel posted the 06/10/2021 at 01:34 PM
    pharrell Hahaha c'est clair. J'aime beaucoup mes vinyles, j'adore resident evil, mais je vois mal acheter ce genre de BO
