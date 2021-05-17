ajouter un tigre
articles : 4504
visites since opening : 5270092
leblogdeshacka > blog
[MAJ][Préco] Nouveaux coloris DualSense
Les nouveaux coloris des manettes PS5 sont maintenant en préco sur la Fnac




Manette Cosmic Red
Manette Midnight Black
MAJ
Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6948&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fjeux-pc-video-console%2Fr-manette%2Bps5.html
    posted the 05/17/2021 at 10:35 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2021 at 10:39 AM
    Quand je me prend une ps5 d’ici 2 mois j’achète une black direct elle est magnifique
    modsoul posted the 05/17/2021 at 11:28 AM
    kinectical je vais la prendre elle est stylé
