Très bonne nouvelle, pour les fans de Yakuza, Just for Games distribuera les deux coffrets vinyles du jeu chez nous. Le gros plus c'est bien l'arrivée des titres de karaoké, qui sont juste dingue, tout comme la bande son du jeu.
Ryūga Gotoku Zero: Chikai No Basho 2 vinyles
Tracklist :
DISQUE 1
FACE A
Enma No Chigiri
One-Eyed Slugger
Interplanetary Spark
Kairaku No Toki
Breakin' Showcase
Ignite Your Spirit
We're Long Hua Expedition
FACE B
Money Makes Money
Tiger Flute
Parry Addiction
Red Radical Rage
One-Eyed Assassin
Trouble Shooting Star
Fever ☆ Time
HAJIMARI NO SHIRABE
DISQUE 2
FACE A
With Vengeance
Azen Bouzen
Fiercest Warrior ver.0
Rocket Nuts Groove
For Buddy
Two Dragons
FACE B
Friday Night
As You Like
Setsuna No Ningyohime 〜 Heart break mermaid 〜【Full Spec Edition】
I wanna take you home
Koi No Disco Queen
Reign
Ryūga Gotoku Zero: Chikai No Basho 6 vinyles
Tracklist :
DISQUE 1
FACE A
Youryu No Inanaki
Pandora's Place
Force Addiction
Parry Addiction
Crash Addiction
Get Them
Debt Cleanup
Money Makes Money
FACE B
La-Di-Da
Trouble Shooting Star
Unrestful
Fatal Conflict
Ultimate Road Rage
Receive You 〜 Tech Trance Arrange 〜
DISQUE 3
FACE A
Growling Hound
ON THE EDGE
Receive You The Subtype
The story so far
t u s k
Make You Free
For Buddy
FACE B
Misery Comes On Beat
Enma No Chigiri
Enma No Chikai
Firelight
DISQUE 5
FACE A
Fiercest Warrior ver.0
interspace garden
Breeze Time
view the ranking
Ignite Your Spirit
Beyond the Speed
Glorious Memories
1st Impression
2nd Impression
3rd Impression
Shinpan No Toki
Kanki No Toki
FACE B
Image Video "Hot Girl"
Image Video "Charming Girl"
Image Video "Glamorous Girl"
Image Video "Cute Girl"
Destiny of the Cats
Mad Desire
Like a Butterfly, Like a Bee
Hello Beast
Red Radical Rage
For the Victory
Never End, Baby!
Piece of Pride
DISQUE 2
FACE A
Customer Creed
One-Eyed Assassin
One-Eyed Slugger
One-Eyed Dancer
Tiger Flute
We're Long Hua Expedition
To be prepared…
FACE B
TAKUMI 1988
Breakin' Showcase
Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love-
As You Like
Try to have some fun for me !!
Fever ☆ Time
Interplanetary Spark
Wounded Hound
DISQUE 4
FACE A
Archnemesis
With Vengeance
Two Dragons
Reign
FACE B
THAJIMARI NO SHIRABE
Rush! Rush! Rush!!
Heisei To Konwaku No Aida
Kairaku No Toki
Azen Bouzen
Rocket Nuts Groove
at the 1st bottom
at the rock bottom
The Purgatory
DISQUE 6
FACE A
I wanna take you home
Friday Night
Queen of the passion
I'm gonna make her mine
Koi No Disco Queen
JUDGEMENT -Shinpan-【Full Spec Edition】
24Jikan Cinderella【Full Spec Edition】
FACE B
× 3 Shine【Full Spec Edition】
Setsuna No Ningyohime 〜 Heart break mermaid 〜【Full Spec Edition】
JUDGEMENT -Shinpan-【Brother NISHIKI Edition】
Bakamitai
Rouge of Love
OWARI NO SHIRABE
Les coffrets seront disponibles le 12 Novembre 2021. Le coffret avec les 2 vinyles est au prix de 44.99€ et celui avec les 6 à 139.99€
Fnac