

Ryūga Gotoku Zero: Chikai No Basho 2 vinyles





Ryūga Gotoku Zero: Chikai No Basho 6 vinyles



Très bonne nouvelle, pour les fans de Yakuza, Just for Games distribuera les deux coffrets vinyles du jeu chez nous. Le gros plus c'est bien l'arrivée des titres de karaoké, qui sont juste dingue, tout comme la bande son du jeu.Tracklist :DISQUE 1FACE AEnma No ChigiriOne-Eyed SluggerInterplanetary SparkKairaku No TokiBreakin' ShowcaseIgnite Your SpiritWe're Long Hua ExpeditionFACE BMoney Makes MoneyTiger FluteParry AddictionRed Radical RageOne-Eyed AssassinTrouble Shooting StarFever ☆ TimeHAJIMARI NO SHIRABEDISQUE 2FACE AWith VengeanceAzen BouzenFiercest Warrior ver.0Rocket Nuts GrooveFor BuddyTwo DragonsFACE BFriday NightAs You LikeSetsuna No Ningyohime 〜 Heart break mermaid 〜【Full Spec Edition】I wanna take you homeKoi No Disco QueenReignTracklist :DISQUE 1FACE AYouryu No InanakiPandora's PlaceForce AddictionParry AddictionCrash AddictionGet ThemDebt CleanupMoney Makes MoneyFACE BLa-Di-DaTrouble Shooting StarUnrestfulFatal ConflictUltimate Road RageReceive You 〜 Tech Trance Arrange 〜DISQUE 3FACE AGrowling HoundON THE EDGEReceive You The SubtypeThe story so fart u s kMake You FreeFor BuddyFACE BMisery Comes On BeatEnma No ChigiriEnma No ChikaiFirelightDISQUE 5FACE AFiercest Warrior ver.0interspace gardenBreeze Timeview the rankingIgnite Your SpiritBeyond the SpeedGlorious Memories1st Impression2nd Impression3rd ImpressionShinpan No TokiKanki No TokiFACE BImage Video "Hot Girl"Image Video "Charming Girl"Image Video "Glamorous Girl"Image Video "Cute Girl"Destiny of the CatsMad DesireLike a Butterfly, Like a BeeHello BeastRed Radical RageFor the VictoryNever End, Baby!Piece of PrideDISQUE 2FACE ACustomer CreedOne-Eyed AssassinOne-Eyed SluggerOne-Eyed DancerTiger FluteWe're Long Hua ExpeditionTo be prepared…FACE BTAKUMI 1988Breakin' ShowcaseCabaret Sunshine -Fake Love-As You LikeTry to have some fun for me !!Fever ☆ TimeInterplanetary SparkWounded HoundDISQUE 4FACE AArchnemesisWith VengeanceTwo DragonsReignFACE BTHAJIMARI NO SHIRABERush! Rush! Rush!!Heisei To Konwaku No AidaKairaku No TokiAzen BouzenRocket Nuts Grooveat the 1st bottomat the rock bottomThe PurgatoryDISQUE 6FACE AI wanna take you homeFriday NightQueen of the passionI'm gonna make her mineKoi No Disco QueenJUDGEMENT -Shinpan-【Full Spec Edition】24Jikan Cinderella【Full Spec Edition】FACE B× 3 Shine【Full Spec Edition】Setsuna No Ningyohime 〜 Heart break mermaid 〜【Full Spec Edition】JUDGEMENT -Shinpan-【Brother NISHIKI Edition】BakamitaiRouge of LoveOWARI NO SHIRABELes coffrets seront disponibles le 12 Novembre 2021. Le coffret avec les 2 vinyles est au prix de 44.99€ et celui avec les 6 à 139.99€